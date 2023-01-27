The head of the Municipalities Affairs Department in the Eastern Region, Dr. Sulaiman Sarhan Al Zaabi, confirmed the control of the effects of the depression in the Eastern Province, noting the measures that the concerned authorities had initiated to take, most notably the pre-distribution of innovative pumping stations (dam pumps), which would control torrents and prevent rain water. From entering residential and industrial areas, and facing any challenges resulting from the depression that the country is currently witnessing through coordination between the municipalities of the eastern region to provide the required equipment and mechanisms immediately.

The Emirate of Fujairah recorded the highest amount of rain in the country during the depression, and the Dhadna region witnessed the highest amounts of rain (88.0 mm), followed by the port of Fujairah (81.2 mm), then the Al Faqaa region in Al Ain (80.4 mm), Sir Bu Nair (80.2 mm), and the city of Khorfakkan (73.6 mm). mm), according to the rainfall report recorded by the National Center of Meteorology from January 23 until yesterday morning. Al-Zaabi pointed out that the heavy rains, which lasted for three consecutive days, did not cause significant damage to the region, due to the opening of all the mouths of the valleys to facilitate the passage of the water flowing through the streams of the valleys directly to the sea, in addition to the laying of connections extending from low areas to the sea, or tanks. , to prevent accumulation and prevent a slowdown in traffic or water entering residential or industrial areas.

He confirmed that the dam’s pumps have already been connected (one dam pump in the city of Khorfakkan, and another in the city of Kalba), which is powered by a diesel engine, and has a powerful and self-propelled four-wheel drive engine, with a pumping capacity of 2250 cubic meters of water per hour, with a maximum pumping force of 105 meters. . He also stressed communication with the municipalities of the Emirate of Sharjah to be ready to provide the areas affected by the depression with equipment and machinery in case they need it, but there was no need for any supplies of machinery, equipment or human cadres.

Fishing stops

Heavy rains, strong winds and high seas in the country disrupted the fishing movement for more than four consecutive days, as all boats operating in the eastern region stopped their voyages.

The fishermen of the eastern coast affirmed their commitment to the instructions of the competent authorities, which stipulated not to enter the sea, in order to preserve the safety of the workers accompanying them, and not to expose the boats to malfunctions.

The decrease in the quantities coming to the fish market, in the morning and evening periods, caused a scarcity of fish offered on the shops and an increase in their prices.