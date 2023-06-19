A Colombian man who was born blind and deaf has received an artificial cornea transplant that has allowed him to see at the age of 37. The patient received an implant keratoprosthesis that has given him back the sight in one of his eyes.

The ophthalmologist, Cesar Carriazo, explained to Noticias Telemundo that this process is carried out placing a synthetic cornea in cases where there is no other resource to restore sight to the patient.

Rosmeri Pinedes, Alex’s mother, said that giving her son’s sight back has been bringing a little light back to his world of darkness. An artificial cornea of ​​this type usually costs around $8,000 and is used in patients with irreversible corneal damage.

What is a keratoprosthesis

A keratoprosthesis, also known as corneal prosthesis, is a medical device designed to partially or totally replace the damaged or diseased cornea. The cornea is the transparent layer located at the front of the eye and is responsible for focusing the light that enters the eye.

When the cornea is severely damaged by diseases such as keratoconus, traumatic injuries, or infections, it can severely affect vision and require surgical intervention. In some cases, corneal transplantation is an option, but there may be situations in which transplantation is not possible or is contraindicated.

Keratoprosthesis is an alternative for those patients who cannot receive a corneal transplant or for those who have experienced transplant rejection. It consists of a prosthetic device that is placed on the cornea or sutured to the front of the eye, providing a transparent surface that helps focus light properly.

There are different types of keratoprosthesis, such as Boston keratoprosthesis, osteo-odonto-keratoprosthesis (OOKP) keratoprosthesis, and membrane-type keratoprosthesis, among others. The choice of the type of keratoprosthesis depends on the ocular condition of the patient and the ophthalmologist’s recommendation.

This patient had undergone other surgeries, but without success, and this gives him and other patients with similar medical conditions a chance.

The surgery for Alex was performed in a clinic in Barranquilla, Colombia, and she covered all the expenses that the surgery implies and the corneas that are brought from Germany.