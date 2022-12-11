A 13-year-old girl with leukemia considered “incurable” received genetically modified T cells from a healthy donor, according to a London hospital. ) the Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children (GOSH) in London.

The hospital released a video telling the story of the teenager, identified as Alyssa, and her battle with T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia – an aggressive form of blood cancer.

Alyssa’s Battle With “Incurable” Cancer

According to the hospital, Alyssa was diagnosed with the disease in 2021 and received all current conventional therapies, including chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant.

None of the treatments worked and there were no others available under conventional protocols.

Alyssa then became the first patient to participate in a clinical trial in May of this year to receive “genetically modified” immune cells from a healthy donor.

After 28 days, Alyssa was in remission and received a second bone marrow transplant to help restore her immune system, the hospital said.

Without this experimental treatment, Alyssa’s only option would be palliative care, according to the hospital.

Robert Chiesa, a GOSH consultant, said that although the turnaround in his health status was “quite remarkable”, the results still needed to be monitored and confirmed in the coming months.

How is the treatment

The hospital’s medical teams used a genome-editing technique called base-editing – a method that modifies parts of the DNA code of T cells from a healthy donor. T cells are white blood cells and a critical part of the immune system.

The edited T cells are then injected into the patient, which then attack and destroy the body’s cancerous T cells without destroying each other.

“It’s our most sophisticated cell engineering yet, and it paves the way for other new treatments and, ultimately, better futures for sick children,” said Waseem Qasim, professor of cell and gene therapy at GOSH.

The case was presented this weekend at the annual meeting of the American Society of Hematology.

The hospital said Alyssa was the first patient in the world to receive this cell therapy and that she was at home recovering from her treatment.

“Once I do this, people will know what they need to do, one way or another, so doing this will help people,” Alyssa said.

Doctors are now looking for another ten patients who have also exhausted the available treatment options, and hope that this treatment can be offered more quickly to children and become an option to treat other types of leukemia as well.

The hospital said the study would only accept NHS-eligible patients, the UK’s public health service.

bl (AFP, ots)