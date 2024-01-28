During participation in the 49th session of the “Arab Health 2024” exhibition and conference, which launches today at the Dubai World Trade Center, the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, and the Dubai Health Authority are reviewing a package of innovative initiatives and digital health services, within a unified national platform, Under the slogan “Emirates Health”, to highlight its current and future initiatives to develop the health sector system in a comprehensive and integrated manner, in a way that enhances its competitiveness, flexibility, effectiveness and alignment with the country’s trends and priorities in sustainability, competitiveness and leadership, to enhance the quality of life.

The Ministry’s platform at the exhibition witnesses the unveiling of a series of projects and initiatives that contribute to enhancing future health services, by employing digital technologies, predictive models, health information systems, linking health and climate, and other pioneering projects that fall within the framework of the Ministry’s strategy towards ensuring the availability of proactive health care services. With high quality, raising the level of public health in society, enhancing its awareness and commitment to health prevention, through qualified specialists, and enabling the private sector to participate positively in an advanced governance system.

These projects include a data dashboard to enhance the capabilities of the Emergency and Crisis Center, a digital platform for managing the career paths of healthcare professionals, a project to analyze the carbon footprint in state hospitals, in addition to an initiative for early detection of diabetes, updating the Al-Hosn application, a platform for health research, and developments in the “Hayat” donation program. Transplanting human organs and tissues, and updating the “Tatameen” platform for tracking and tracing pharmaceutical products.

The Minister of Health and Community Protection, Abdul Rahman bin Mohammed Al Owais, stressed that the sustainability of the country’s competitiveness and leadership position, which is based on the forward-looking vision of our wise leadership in the health field, represents a pivotal strategic goal, which the health sector is keen to consolidate in cooperation with strategic partners to enhance the quality of life and health of community members.

He pointed out that participation in the Arab Health Exhibition and Conference represents a prominent annual event at the regional and global level, in which the Ministry, along with its partners from the government and private sectors, reviews the latest health projects, programs and initiatives. Which is consistent with government strategies and the aspirations of the “We Are the UAE Vision 2031”, and the Ministry’s objectives to enhance health sustainability and quality of life through the governance of an integrated preventive health system, and enhance its response to climate change by working to develop pioneering policies and legislation and managing public health programs, to ensure proactive, interconnected, comprehensive and innovative health services. , based on digital technologies and artificial intelligence.

For his part, Mansour Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, said: “The health challenges that the world has faced over the past years, and the opportunities that have emerged from these challenges, have proven that health care is a shared global responsibility, and cannot be confined within the framework of a specific country or health system.” ».

He stressed that investing in life sciences, genomics, health technology, precision medicine, and health data are features that shape the future of global health care, as Abu Dhabi looks forward to showcasing its achievements in this context, and its distinguished experience in serving communities, to consolidate its position as a leading destination for global health care.

For his part, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, Awad Sagheer Al Ketbi, said that the Arab Health Exhibition and Conference reflects the UAE’s superiority in one of the most important vital fields, which is the field of health. It also shows the rapid development, successive transformations and successive mutations witnessed by the health sector in the country, whether in its legislation and systems, its most advanced facilities, its modern and smart technologies, its advanced sciences and research, or its medical expertise and distinguished staff, which it abounds with.

Al Ketbi pointed out that the Authority sees in the exhibition and conference many important opportunities to exchange expertise and successful experiences, and to review Dubai’s progress in particular in the health care system, the future of this system, and the strategic goals it seeks to achieve, including the sustainability of health and reaching the highest levels. Health well-being.

The “Arab Health 2024” exhibition and conference continues until the first of next February, as it brings together an elite group of healthcare professionals under one roof, and includes a wide range of healthcare products and technologies displayed by thousands of local and international companies.

The exhibition attracts the latest medical innovations, including artificial intelligence and other technologies, which strengthens the UAE’s position in this vital field in the Middle East and the world.

• Initiatives aim to enhance the competitiveness of the health sector in terms of sustainability and quality of life.