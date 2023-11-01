Ledlenser offers a headlamp that automatically dims, focuses and does other tricks. We went into the darkness.

Es started in 2000 with an LED key ring lamp called a “photon pump”. Flashlights, headlamps and multifunctional lamps, construction spotlights and searchlights soon followed. Ledlenser, based in Solingen, is now one of the leading manufacturers of mobile lighting equipment for work and leisure. The company humbly describes its latest product as revolutionary.

The special thing about the HF8R Signature, the top model in a series of new headlamps, is the “Adaptive Light System”. This is a sensor- and computer-supported automatic system that can not only dim what already existed, but is also able to focus and thus align its light supply exactly as the user most likely needs it. The lamp adapts continuously to changing conditions in automatic mode, so it can be used hands-free.