The facades coating, the visible ‘face’ of the buildings, has entered a new era thanks to the advances obtained with the treatment of glass and glass (different materials in its composition). In any case, this element lies upwards for allowing the … Entrance of light into the building (whether residential or offices and services) and for its malleability, adaptable to all kinds of shapes and designs.

Laureano Matas, general secretary of the Superior Council of the Colleges of Architects of Spain (CSCAE), points out how «the role of the envelope of the buildings is fundamental, since it acts as a barrier between the interior and the exterior, directly influencing both both Energy consumption as in thermal comfort. In Spain, the Technical Building Code (CTE), through its Basic Document ‘HE Energy Savings’regulates the key aspects that affect the energy efficiency of the envelope ».

Households, companies and institutions are increasing energy and in the comfort of buildings, combining advanced technologies with optimized design strategies ».

As the specialist emphasizes: «A well -designed envelope, which includes adequate glazing, significantly reduces the demand for air conditioning. It is crucial to select glass with optimal values ​​of thermal transmittance and solar factors, adapted to the weather and the orientation of the building. In addition, enclosures should be considered with thermal bridge rupture and efficient frames to minimize energy losses ».

Versatility

In this line, companies such as Lumon, International Group of Finnish origin and family property specialized in the design, marketing, production and installation of acronistration solutions without frame for facades, terraces and exterior spaces work.

«Our company (says Risto Kivioja, Chief Technology Officer of Lumon) has opted since innovation, being a pioneer in the development of a system of retractable acrystalating without frame for terraces, which transforms unused exterior spaces into versatile habitable areas ».

As an example of this, Lumon has launched the Erailing product, «which integrates (says Kivioja) solar plates directly in the rail system, demonstrating Lumon’s commitment to the combination of functionality and sustainability. In addition, the company invests in the optimization of manufacturing processes, the improvement of efficiency in the installation and integration of intelligent technologies to improve user experience ».

Building with lumon glazing solutions





Research and development play a fundamental role in the innovation of the sector, as Kivioja points out «especially in the improvement of materials, design and sustainability, to meet the changing needs of customers. In addition, they guarantee that the products comply with constant evolution regulations and improve in terms of performance and ease of use. And contribute to aspects such as cost optimizationthe improvement of operational efficiency and compliance with new regulations ».

In the case of Sto, born in 1955 in Stühlingen, Germany, it has solutions such as those described by Lucía Rubie exterior and the insulating layer of the interior). «In Stoventec Glass (notes), an ventilated facade coated with glass recycled glass, contributing significantly to the reduction of waste and the efficient use of resources ».

This system allows to have a wide range of aesthetic options thanks to the glass, including different colors, finishes and customization possibilities through screen printing or digital printing, “in addition to durability and fire resistance, since glass is a robust material, resistant to climatic inclemencies and easy to clean, which guarantees a long shelf life and a reduction in the maintenance of the facade ».

Everything adds to solar radiation Matas adds solutions to take into account in these alternatives under construction, such as “favoring efficient use of natural light, integrating glass with solar control or low emission properties (‘Low-E’), especially in cases of orientations exposed to excess of solar radiation. In addition, it is essential to incorporate passive elements as in the case of sun protections (fins, blinds or blasting) to reduce the direct incidence of the sun in the warm stations, improving thermal comfort ».

Stoventec Photovoltaics Inlay has integrated double -glazing photovoltaic modules to receive the energy from the sun (the crystal is precisely what covers them). “In this case (Rubiera stands out), this approach transforms the building envelope into an active source of renewable energy generation, offering the following characteristics: energy generation, energy efficiency and uniform aesthetics.”

Various benefits in a classic (very) well adapted to the rigors of the 21st century, as the Sto spokeswoman concludes: «Glass is a material with a long history in construction and design, highly demanded by architects and designers for its versatility, aesthetics and sustainability. Its ability to reflect the environment, resistance to climatic inclemencies, possibility of customization in form, color and refinement techniques, and its ease of maintenance makes it a key material in contemporary architecture ».

A lot of efficiency

All these benefits contribute to this new life of the glazing, not without taking into account certain specifications, such as the one described by Matas: «In the compact analysis, the glazed surfaces must balance their size and location for Maximize natural light gain without compromising energy efficiency. The thermal transmittance limit values ​​for these elements are defined in the HE1: ‘Conditions for the control of energy demand’ (and contribute to limiting the total primary energy consumption of the building, in line with the requirements of the HE0: ‘Limitation of the limitation of the energy consumption ‘) ». An ecosystem in which advances in innovation are in the time of manufacturing laminated glass with UV protection (filter ultraviolet radiation to preserve furniture and interiors), self-limitable (use hydrophilic coatings that facilitate cleaning with water action and sunlight.), etc.

Regarding trends, Matas reviews the importance of factors such as active technology glass (such as electrocromics – they regulate transparency and tone based on energy and energy demand -, photovoltaics – integrated solar cells to generate electricity without affect the entry of natural light – and thermochromic and photomic, which modify their tone according to temperature or solar radiation, optimizing the inner comfort.

Booster

More energy efficiency? Matas adds to the aforementioned options «as the double and triple glazing; the use of inert gases (such as argon or crypton), used in the camera between glass to improve thermal insulation; or the thermal bridge and efficient frames, key elements to minimize energy losses in glazed enclosures ».

A whole transparent universe (sometimes translucent) in which a variety of trends must be taken into account, such as dynamic facades “that automatically adapt to external lighting and climatic conditions with sun protections (fins, blinds or blasting) that They reduce the direct incidence of the sun in warm stations, improving thermal comfort. It can be automatically controlled with sensors and applied technology, although the cost is greater ».