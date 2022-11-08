Dubai (Etihad)

Within the “Dubai Design Week 2022”, the largest creative festival in the region, which kicks off today, a new innovative artwork has been designed that meets the passion of art and culture lovers, and contributes to enhancing the creative scene in the UAE.. This innovative design is entitled “Al-Youlah”, which is An experimental artwork inspired by the local Emirati culture and its important values, embodying a vibrant blend of people rooted in the country’s rich cultural heritage, announced by Dubai-based Kart Group.

Al-Yawla is one of the original Emirati folk arts, and it represents a color for the authentic life of the Bedouins, which is the most famous in the Emirates, and is used on most occasions. Alyolah lightly and gracefully.

The game is often spread in weddings, occasions, and folk festivals, and the person who performs the dance is called “Al-Yoel”, and it is performed by young people and the young by holding the weapon and rotating it by hand above the head or from the front, and it is performed solo, duo or quadruple using the stick or weapon in the arts arena Al-Ayyala or Al-Harbiya, and a generation of young people who loved the art of “Al-Youla” developed and modernized it to become a show practiced with the accompaniment of a rifle to the tune of music, modern rhythms and enthusiastic songs.

Kart Group will participate in the innovative new work in Dubai Design Week 2022, the largest creative festival in the region, which starts today in the Dubai Design District.

Mustafa Khamash, founder and general manager of “Cart” design group, stated that the innovative new design “Al Yola” represents the essence and beauty of the cultural affiliation rooted in the heart of every Emirati. Yola, accurately captures the movement of the stick, which highlights the gradual change in stick position based on the actual dance.

Khamash said that this amazing artwork highlights artistic and cultural ambiguity effortlessly, and presents a timeless look with good division and extreme craftsmanship, the highest standards of quality, and attention to detail, noting that folk arts remain the source of culture and originality that nourishes the national and societal awareness of the individual, the group, and the state. The Emirates is an ancient heritage with many forms and images that are passed down from generation to generation, and passed down from the back to the ancestors with care and pride.

The founder and general manager of Carte Group for Design stressed that the UAE in general and Dubai in particular, as a crossroads of cultures, has a lot to offer the world in terms of its unique design identity, adding that the design and visual arts sector constitutes an important part of the creative sector that Dubai is committed to. By enabling it and providing the ideal platforms for its prosperity, in line with one of the priorities of its strategy of enabling participation by integrating art and creativity within the spaces of the Emirate of Dubai, which contributes to strengthening the emirate’s position as a global center for culture, an incubator for creativity and a forum for talents.