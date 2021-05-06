Dubai (Union)

Private sector companies and business groups, from the UAE and abroad, made innovative contributions to the “100 Million Meals” campaign, the largest of its kind in the region, to provide food support to needy families and individuals in 30 countries in the Arab world, Asia, Africa, Europe and South America during the holy month of Ramadan.

While a number of companies allocated a percentage of their sales proceeds during the month of Ramadan or at weekends to support the campaign, which is organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, other companies doubled the total donations of their customers in the campaign under the heading of social corporate responsibility programs, while they deliberately Start-up companies and projects to adopt the principle of crowdfunding to donate to the campaign through accredited digital platforms in cooperation with the campaign, such as “Dubai Pay” and the “YallaGive” platform. These individual and institutional initiatives at the level of private sector companies reflected the positive impact and great societal interaction achieved by the 100 Million Meals Campaign, which is carried out in cooperation with the World Food Program, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charitable Foundation, the regional network of food banks and a number of humanitarian and charitable institutions in the countries. Covered by the campaign.

And at Avaya International, which specializes in simplifying communication and collaboration solutions between business teams, this week, Avaya employees in the Middle East and Africa donated more than 100,000 meals, in support of the 100 million meals campaign that provides food support from the UAE to 30 countries. On 4 continents.

The “Avaya International” headquarters in Dubai organized the charity event through the “Avaya Spices” video communication platform, dedicated to the cooperation of work teams. 100 employees of the company in the UAE participated in person, in addition to 100 employees who participated virtually from the company’s branches in countries Arab and African, and everyone expressed their commitment to donate to the campaign, bringing their total donations to the equivalent of 100,000 meals.

“I am extremely proud of the Avaya team in the Middle East and Africa region, who regardless of their origins and beliefs, have personally come forward to contribute to the initiative,” said Nidal Abu Latif, President of Avaya International. This indicates that the global spirit of the campaign, and once again shows that the leadership of this country places humanity at the center of its vision.

He added, “The Emirati leadership is making unique efforts that no one else has done to promote prosperity. And I am speaking on behalf of my team when I say that we are very proud and feel fortunate to be in this honorable country. I also feel proud that the work team shows its appreciation for what the UAE is doing and its leadership by providing great support for this cause. ”

The “100 Million Meals” campaign is a practical response to the biggest challenge facing the world today, namely hunger and malnutrition, which more than 820 million people around the world suffer from some form of it. International organizations say that more than 52 million people in the Middle East and North Africa suffer from some form of malnutrition, which constitutes a pressing humanitarian issue.

The 100 million meals campaign from Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives aims to feed food during the month of Ramadan, alleviating the suffering of individuals and families in 30 countries. A donation of one dirham can provide the basic ingredients required to prepare a meal in the lower-income communities covered by the campaign. The contributions of emerging, small and medium enterprises, family companies and business groups have supported the 100 million meals campaign since its launch two days before the start of Ramadan, and accelerated the complete achievement of the campaign’s goal of securing the value of 100 million meals during the first ten days of its start.