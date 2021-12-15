Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Six of the most prominent international tennis stars participating in the Mubadala World Tennis Championships gathered for an innovative and interactive competition at the Galleria Skypark Al Maryah Island, which was characterized by a friendly competitive atmosphere, one day before the start of the tournament.

Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic, world number one Andy Murray, world number five Andrei Rublev, number fourteen Denis Shapovalov, number one American Taylor Fritz and number two in Britain Dan Evans participated in the challenge.

The challenge for the players was to answer quick questions within 60 seconds about the tournament and the players participating in it, but not only did they get a point for each question by answering correctly, but they had to make precise transmissions to pass the tennis balls within a custom wall that includes holes of dimensions ranging from Between 4-10 inches. After an enthusiastic friendly competition, Dan Evans managed to collect the most points among the six stars with 25 points, while the six stars gathered after the end of the challenge to take a commemorative group photo.