The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation called on its customers, partners and all members of society to participate in the development by submitting innovative proposals and solutions through the innovation platform to institutional challenges related to the labor market, within the framework of a competition called “Innovative Ideas Challenge”.

The Ministry indicated on its website that the axes of the competition focus on “permit service”, as it deals with creating mechanisms that ensure ease of obtaining the service, facilitating technical support and registration channels to obtain the service (website, smart application), in addition to ideas related to the call center to inquire about the service.

She pointed out that this challenge aims to involve the community in improving and developing the ministry’s services, by receiving the largest number of innovative ideas and solutions to improve and develop the institutional system, which contributes to raising the ministry’s efficiency through the implementation of proposals of quality and impact.