BYD And CATLthere are two international suppliers of chinese batterieswhich plans to launch electric vehicle batteries with LFP chemistry this year that support 6C fast charging – which translates to filling up in 12 minutes.

The battery that recharges in 12 minutes (6C)

As mentioned above, BYD and CATL are two international Chinese battery suppliers. The two brands plan to to launch batteries by the middle of this year LFP electric vehicle chemistries that support fast charging 6Cand who will therefore be able to do the full charge in 12 minutes.

6C indicates the capacity of the accumulator to absorb power equal to a factor of 6 times its capacity, which represents a world record for batteries. For example, a 50 kWh battery that recharges at 6C can accept up to 300 kW, a 100 kWh battery up to 600 kW.

With this power, the battery can be recharged from 10% to 80% in less than 10 minutes on a DC charging station that reaches that power, such as the 600 kW one from Huawei or the 5C ones from Li Auto.

Charging an electric car will be much faster with the new batteries

There are also reports of other manufacturers outside of China on the same wavelength: Factorial Energy (US) and Integrals Power (UK).

On the website CarNewsChina it reads that Build Your Dream (BYD) will release the Blade 2.0 batteries by the second half of this year. Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) instead plans to introduce the electric car market Qilin 2.0, by the end of this year. Li Auto Li Mega has a CATL Qilin battery with 5C charging, which the company claims can increase the range up to 500 kilometers in 12 minutes. Meanwhile, more than 600 kW of DC fast chargers are needed to reach 6C charging times. For 4C and 5C, at least 360 kW are needed.

Just a few months ago, CATL launched the “Shenxing” battery: an electric vehicle battery that stands out for its ultra-fast charging and excellent range (up to 1,000 km-CLTC cycle), capable of supporting 4C charging; it also features LFP (lithium-iron-phosphate) chemistry, an energy density of over 200 Wh/kg and up to 80% charging in 10 minutes, and is already available in a production vehicle.

A Troubled Road to Charging BYD and CATL’s Future Batteries

However, reaching such a high level requires complex work, such as adapting existing infrastructure to support such speeds. To be fair, today’s 4C class batteries reach a maximum of 480 kW. Therefore, both voltage and current will have to be increased by making significant investments in this area, in addition to understanding which electrical connections are necessary.

Who is BYD?

BYDshort for “Build Your Dreams,” is a Chinese high-tech multinational founded in 1995, whose registered office is located in Shenzhen, (Guangdong Province).

BYD operates in various sectors and focuses mainly on:

Electric vehicles : is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of electric cars. It is also a major manufacturer of electric vehicle batteries.

: is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of electric cars. It is also a major manufacturer of electric vehicle batteries. Renewable energy : manufactures solar panels, wind turbines, etc.

: manufactures solar panels, wind turbines, etc. Electronic components: produces batteries for mobile phones, computer components, etc.

Furthermore, it invests heavily in research.

Who is CATL?

CATLshort for Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited, founded in 2011, is a Chinese multinational headquartered in Ningde, Fujian Province. CATL And the world’s largest manufacturer of electric vehicle batterieswith a global market share of 34.7% in 2022. The company provides batteries to major electric vehicle manufacturers (e.g. Tesla, BMW, Volkswagen, Volvo and NIO).

The multinational in question also manufactures batteries for energy storage and other industrial systems, and is mainly involved in research and development of new battery technologies; in fact, it invests heavily in sustainable production – just like BYD -.

The article Innovative batteries that recharge in 12 minutes (6C) are coming soon comes from newsauto.it.

#Innovative #batteries #recharge #minutes #coming