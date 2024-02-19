Of Vera Martinella

Italy is one of the countries that offers the greatest number of innovative medicines and access times have been reduced, but obstacles remain, such as those represented by hospital therapeutic handbooks

THE new cases registered in 2023 were 395 thousand, over 1,080 per day. About 190 thousand deaths annually, but 60% of patients I live five years after the diagnosis and more than a million can be considered definitively cured. A handful of numbers photograph the cancer universe in our country and highlight, on the one hand, the important progress made on the survival front, on the other the strong impact of tumors in terms of the number of people who get sick and the deaths that still they provoke.

The credit for the improvements must be partly attributed to early diagnoses, which allow a neoplasm to be identified when it is small in size, confined to a single organ and without metastases: simpler to treat and with a greater chance of recovery. Another large part of the successes, however, is due to the arrival of new therapies and on this front Italy has great merits and great critical issues.

Italy among the best Europeans for survival and access to new drugs We have a precious national health system which must be preserved, strengthened, defended so that it continues to be truly universalistic, that is to treat all citizens throughout the peninsula free of charge, in the best possible way – underlines Francesco Perrone, president of the Italian Association of Medical Oncology (Aiom) —. We are among the best European countries for survival and access to new drugs, but Italian cancer patients still have to wait 419 daysthat is, more than a year, to receive the innovative medicines after European approval. Latency times have reduced in recent years: 10 years ago they exceeded 2 years, but we can and must do better. See also Covid, medical no vax suspended and cured cannot return to work: vaccine is needed

In Germanyfor example, the wait stops at 102 days, in Denmark at 145, in Austria to 267. From 2018 to 2021, 46 innovative anticancer molecules were marketed in Europe. Italy has guaranteed the availability of 38 of these new drugs, placing it in third place after Germany (45) and Swiss (41) and in front of France (33), Greece (32), Sweden (30), Holland (29) e Spain (26).

Which patients are the innovative therapies reserved for? Innovative therapies are largely reserved for patients with advanced or metastatic tumors, who have not reaped the hoped-for benefits from standard treatments – he clarifies Saverio Cinieri, president of the Aiom Foundation —. Sick people for whom the very precious time and months that pass make the difference in being able to continue living, hoping to make their illness chronic. If the use of the innovative medicine that had the European green light (from the EMA, European Medicines Agency) has not yet been approved by the regulatory body of our country, i.e. the Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA), and therefore not reimbursed by the NHS, a very complicated matter. Practically the cure exists, but it cannot be prescribed for free and the cost of these treatments is very high.

Approval times Some time must necessarily pass from the European approval for Aifa to negotiate the price of the new medicine with the pharmaceutical companies (which will then be paid by our NHS): Italy is one of the most efficient countries in obtaining advantageous prices and one of the few to guarantee free treatment for everyone – underlines Cinieri -. And negotiation takes time. An additional problem arises however the next steps which in many cases are added at the level of the 19 Italian Regions and 2 Autonomous Provinces and then even of the individual hospital, which, in turn, can insert certain bureaucratic steps and constraints that can lead to further months of delay, he specifies Massimo Di Maio, president-elect of Aiom. See also Organ and tissue donation, Italy second in Europe. Transplants are also on the rise

Therapeutic Handbooks Regional Hospital Therapeutic Handbooks are still present in 10 regionsi.e. lists of drugs that can be prescribed within the various facilities (public and accredited private).

Local therapeutic handbooks, in fact, add a step to the already long process of approval and implementation of a new drug, before it is actually available to the patient – Perrone points out -. This creates unacceptable disparities among sick people based on the area in which they live. For this reason we hope that the Aifa reform will be completed as soon as possible and that we can subsequently achieve the abolition of the Regional Handbooks.

Burocratic procedures In the meantime, details have been developed for years early access rules (early access) to overcome obstacles. There are rules that allow and regulate the prescription of innovative drugs already approved by EMA, but not yet reimbursed in Italy – concludes Di Maio -. Effective paths, but which cause problems for the complex bureaucratic procedures and which in any case imply a more or less long wait (even several months) for the sick. Rules that for years have blocked a problem that is to be resolved by simplifying the steps that resist at regional level or, even worse, at the individual hospital.

Strategies to speed up arrival What are the current strategies to get innovative drugs to patients sooner? The first one law 648/1996which allows you to dispense a drug while it is being administered clinical trial or with a different therapeutic indication, having been included in a list approved by Aifa – explains Massimo Di Maio -. Then there is the 5% AIFA Fund (law 326/2003) which allows the use of orphan drugs

for the treatment of rare pathologies or medicines awaiting marketing.

It's there law 94/1998 which authorizes off label use (outside the ordinary prescriptive rules) of particular treatments under the responsibility of a doctor and, finally, there is legislation on compassionate use (Ministerial Decree 8 May 2003 and Ministerial Decree 7 September 2017), with free supply by the pharmaceutical company: the request is made by a doctor for nominal use (i.e. for a single patient), who submits it to the evaluation of the hospital's ethics committee, after having received the approval from the manufacturing company.

Independent trials are decreasing For a new treatment to reach the patient, a long series of experiments must be overcome to establish its effectiveness and safety. In 2022, 663 trials were authorized by the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) and almost 40% concerned oncology, a constant percentage in recent years, but in our country public funding in this sector is undersized (we are among the European countries that invest the least), and the number of non-profit trials, i.e. promoted from public or non-profit research bodies, decreasing. The independent clinical studies, those no profitfell from 185 in 2021 (22.6% of the total) to 98 in 2022 (15%).

Furthermore, Italy with 99 researchers per 100 thousand inhabitants, in fourth last place in Europe and well below the continental average (143). There is a lack of data managers, research nurses, bioinformaticians, budget and contract review experts.

