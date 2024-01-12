Although the first weeks of this year have been relatively quiet in terms of launches, the planning that revolves around the video game industry continues in permanent evolution And proof of this is that the main companies have begun to move their pieces.

Yes ok sony has canceled his participation in various technological events, he did not want to miss the opportunity to meet at the CES 2024where he exhibited the three new metallic colors of covers for the slim model of PlayStation 5, which match the respective controls.

In parallel, he announced an experiment that the electric car Afeela EV can be driven with a remote control DualSensein addition to showing the trailer for the film Gravity Rush which has generated controversy due to the appearance of the characters.

Likewise, more details were offered about the small screen adaptations of god of war and Horizon Zero Dawn that will arrive on digital platforms Amazon Prime and Netflixrespectively, without forgetting the feature film The Legend of Zelda which will be distributed by Sony Pictures.

Finally, the Japanese company announced a remastering of Patapon and revealed that during December 2023 it reached a record number regarding users of PlayStation Networkk connected simultaneously, locating in 123 million and having placed 50 million PS5s on the market so far.

In another order of ideas, Xbox He did not want to be left behind and invited the community gamer to the Developer_Direct which will take place on January 18, where more information will be provided about four exclusive games: Ara: History Untold, Avowed, Indiana Jones and Senua's Saga: Hellblade IIit being feasible that they will see the light in the following months.

Unfortunately, not everything has been positive, since the wave of layoffs has not stopped and the workforce 3D Realms, Splitgate Ironworksand Bossa Studios have reduced their size, not to mention that the firm specialized in graphics engines, Unitywill dismiss 25% of its employees to focus on technological investments.

It will be interesting to know how the initiatives to develop new tools that facilitate the creation of video games progress and there are only a few days left until it is discovered what the plans are. Microsoft in the medium term and confirm that its extensive portfolio of studies is prepared to launch productions first party constantly.