Does Germany still rank among the best in the world when it comes to innovation?

Safe in some areas of basic research. Only: We have already produced a number of innovations here, which Asian and American companies have then turned into marketable products. The simple generation of new know-how alone will not secure our prosperity.

Where are our strengths and weaknesses?

We still build the best cars and machines! With Munich, Stuttgart and Nuremberg we have regional innovation clusters of global importance. But we cannot afford long pats on the back!

Because?

In large parts of the economy, more changes are likely to occur in the next three years than in the last 30 years combined. Artificial intelligence, blockchain, robotics – there are doubts as to whether we can really keep up with the pace of development and application, apart from niches, in terms of becoming truly international.

But countless patents from Germany are registered. But not in the area of ​​the technologies of this fourth industrial revolution. Germany even falls behind the European average here.