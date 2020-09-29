Innovations Metsä Group and Fortum invest tens of millions in research aimed at revolutionizing the use of wood fiber in consumer products

Metsä Group’s and Fortum’s joint project to develop fibers based on renewable raw materials was one of three projects that received part of the EUR 60 million funding distributed in Business Finland’s competition.

In Finland wood fiber may have more uses than are currently understood. In the next few years, it may replace many materials, for example in the clothing industry.

This is the belief of the listed companies Metsä Group and Fortum, whose joint project will develop new fiber-based products for the consumer market.

The companies’ Expandfibre project is one of three projects that were selected as winners in a competition looking for Business Finland’s locomotive projects. Its purpose was to encourage Finnish companies to increase their investments in research and development projects.

The technology company Nokia and the oil refining company Neste were chosen to implement the other two locomotive projects. Business Finland granted a total of EUR 60 million in funding for three locomotive projects.

It presupposes that the companies selected to implement the locomotive projects also make significant investments in research and development themselves.

“We expect companies to invest hundreds of millions of euros and also hire hundreds of new employees,” says the CEO of Business Finland. Nina Kopola.

For example The goal of Nokia’s locomotive project is to make Finland a pioneer in 5G technology. To achieve this, the company plans to make new investments in Finland for EUR 50 million.

Nokia is also investing in development projects, for which it has spent EUR 400 million in recent years. In addition, the company alone estimates that its partner companies have spent EUR 160 million on research and development projects.

In its own locomotive project, Neste is focusing on developing alternatives to fossil fuels so that Finland can reach the targets agreed at the Paris climate summit for reducing carbon dioxide emissions.

The Paris Agreement is about reducing CO2 emissions, not about using fossil energy.

According to the company, there is no single magic way to solve the problem, but alternatives must be sought on several fronts at the same time.

“We see that liquid fuels will play a big role for a long time to come, for example in air transport. Electrification of air transport may happen at some point, but it is not yet to this day. On the passenger car side, electrification plays a big role, but all means are needed, ”says the partnership manager Juha Leppävuori.

The company develops biofuels for road use and air transport. Second, the company develops alternative solutions, for example, for the production of plastics and chemicals from renewable raw materials. Development work is expensive, and the business it brings may not become productive for years to come.

Therefore, state money is also needed for development projects. Neste received funding of EUR 20 million from Business Finland, while the size of the entire development project is EUR 50 million.

In Finland there has been a regular discussion about how attractive it is for an internationally listed company to invest in domestic projects in general.

For example, Neste has invested in Finland in recent years, but at the same time the focus of its business has shifted from oil refining to the utilization of renewable raw materials.

The company said two weeks ago that it plans to close the Naantali refinery operations and concentrating operations on terminal and port operations. In addition, the Porvoo refinery is to be developed towards the processing of renewable and recycled raw materials.

According to Leppävuori, negotiations are still ongoing and he cannot comment on the situation any further. However, it is clear that the line changes made by a large listed company will affect hundreds of jobs.

On the other hand, a large number of new employees will also be hired through new research and development activities. These investments are aimed at Finland.

“When considering the long-term commercial investments that arise from research and development, their location is strongly determined by the market,” says Leppävuori.

Fortumin manager Arto Räty notes that the question of the geographical distribution of the investments is in itself unfortunate in time: the company made its most recent major investment in Germany when it acquired a majority stake in the energy company Uniper.

However, Fortum has also invested in wind power in Finland, for example, and acquired companies focusing on the circular economy, such as the recycling company Ekokem.

According to Rädy, it cannot be said that domestic listed companies would not want to invest in Finland, but he also emphasizes the importance of international cost competition.

“Finland is still a good investment destination, but regulation, infrastructure and the availability of labor must be in order,” says Räty.

He cites as an example the long-sought energy tax cut by industry, which came into force in early 2020, but which Sweden and Norway have already implemented in the past.

“For example, data center investments in Finland would have been more likely if the situation had been rectified earlier. Not one data center necessarily employs a large number, but the indirect employment effects on the environment are considerable, ”says Räty.

The co-operation with Metsä Group, which is now starting, is exceptional in Finnish: the forest company and the energy company are striving to find solutions in a joint project to develop material efficiency.

Fortum also has global goals. As an example of this, Räty cites Delhi, India, where 50 million tonnes of waste, such as straw, a by-product of rice production, is incinerated annually in agriculture.

It would have even better use.

Director of the company’s bio-based solutions Heli Antila says straw could be processed into textile fiber through development work. In the Delhi area alone, raw material wasted could replace up to half of world cotton production.

Business Finland Of the implementers of locomotive projects, Metsä Group probably has the strongest intellectual and also practical ties to its home country.

Its parent company, Metsäliitto Cooperative, is owned by about one hundred thousand forest owners, who own just over half of Finland’s private forests.

A large part of the company’s business is still traditional wood processing, as it is, among other things, the world’s leading producer of softwood pulp. At the same time, Metsä Group considers that the company’s expertise and portfolio should be expanded.

According to Metsä Group’s President and CEO Ilkka Hemmilä, it must be constantly monitored in Finland that companies’ conditions remain competitive.­

“The basic industry is cyclical, meaning price fluctuations can be as high as tens of percent depending on the market situation,” says the CEO Ilkka Hämälä.

In contrast, cash flow from higher value-added products is slightly more predictable. It is one of the solid economic reasons why a giant like Metsä Group wants to invest in new business as well.

Metsä Group has made significant investments in Finland, for example in the Äänekoski bioproduct factory and Kemi, and is currently planning a similar plant. It carries out the research and development included in the locomotive project at the textile fiber pilot plant opened in Äänekoski, which is the responsibility of the Group’s Metsä Spring innovation company.

There, it is being investigated whether staple fibers produced from wood fiber could be used in a new way in the industrial manufacture of clothing fabrics. According to the company, there are many opportunities.

“This is a completely unique manufacturing method, the functionality of which is determined through a pilot plant. In the end, however, profitability determines whether the project progresses to the actual factory size class, ”says Niklas von Weymarn, CEO of Metsä Spring.

But what ensures that investments in the forest industry remain in Finland and do not escape to neighboring countries or beyond?

According to Ilkka Hämälä, many basic factors are still in good shape in Finland: the infrastructure is functional from an industrial point of view, and the government has also been supporting transport projects related to the Äänekoski bioproduct factory, for example.

At the same time, he points out that the operating conditions of the industry should not be forgotten either. This means that we must constantly assess how competitive Finland’s conditions are compared to neighboring countries.

“When we talk about the need to build one-hour high-speed train connections, one can also think about how important good connections are for the metal and forest industries,” Hämälä says and continues.

“The existing economy and industry should also be cherished. It sometimes makes decision-makers forget. ”