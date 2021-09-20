Innovations Materials company Dassiet was rescued from bankruptcy, and now a Finnish company plans to reform the treatment of human and animal fractures

Materials company Dassiet has a big plan. It intends to revolutionize the treatment of fractures with a biodegradable and thermoformable material.

The wood plasters developed by the company have been used both in Finland and elsewhere in the world for more than ten years. Gypsum is made from Woodcast material, launched in 2010, whose raw materials are aspen chips and biopolymer.

“The material can be shaped into any shape when heated to 65 degrees,” says Dassiet’s chief operating officer and plaster trainer Michael Lindroos.

Lindroos has worked as a plasterer since 1999. He started at Dassiet in 2015.

When plastering with woodcast, the heated material is shaped into the correct shape, for example around a broken hand. The gypsum solidifies in about two minutes or, if necessary, up to 20 seconds with cold spray.

“The spatula can also be heated and reshaped. Hospitals even save by being able to use the same plaster throughout treatment, ”says Lindroos.

According to Lindroos, Woodcast is a material that is not only environmentally friendly but also non-toxic, durable and lightweight. Gypsum made from woodcast weighs about 76 grams. Gypsum made with traditional limestone gypsum weighs about 400 to 500 grams and fiberglass gypsum weighs about 200 grams.

Initially, Woodcast gypsum was sold as rectangular boards, in which case the material had to be cut and shaped separately.

“In Finland, we have plaster masters who are trained in it, but the world does not. It’s pretty hard to figure out how to get a square piece even from a wrist, ”Lindroos says.

Today, pre-cut versions are available, from which it can already be deduced how the plaster is laid.

Dassietin the latest product is a ready-made spatula called Ucast. CEO of the company Jimmy Takin according to Ucast is a big step in fracture treatment, as not many innovations have been seen in the industry.

“For a very long time, gypsum was plastered until fiberglass was used during the Vietnam War. Woodcast was then developed, and it actually has a history of plaster innovation, ”says Takki.

Jacket thinks the lack of innovation and product development is due to the conservatism of the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry.

“Not only should the products be licensed, but they should also be sold to a conservative customer group. For it to be successful, the product must be many times better than before, ”says Takki.

The entire production process of Dassiet’s products takes place in Finland. Woodcast material is subcontracted in Vaasa, says CEO Jimmy Takki (right)

Although no other biodegradable gypsum is manufactured by anyone else, Dassiet is still a challenger in the wider gypsum market. Sometimes a new innovation faces resistance, but mainly the reception has been positive, according to Lindroos.

“Once you’re used to doing something in a way and finding it works, you may not want to change it and learn something new. That is why we also need to build credit for the field, ”says Lindroos.

Ucast consists of a Woodcast spatula and a self-adhesive Unitex fabric.

“The fabric has cushions ready and replaces the socks, bandages and tapes needed for traditional plastering,” Lindroos says.

Compared to traditional plastering, Ucast also makes the process much faster, according to Lindroos.

Ucast prefabricated can significantly speed up the plastering process.

“When introducing Ucast, quite often the mouths pop open that it can really be that easy.”

The Ucast product line also includes Ucast Uno for ambulance and military use, which will be launched later this autumn and replaces the vacuum and traction shovel.

Dassiet was founded in 2008 under the name Onbone. At that time, they worked as researchers at the Department of Chemistry of the University of Helsinki Petro Lahtinen and Antti Pärssinen got the idea of ​​wood composite material in the sauna.

Lahtinen and Pärssinen are no longer involved in Dassiet’s day-to-day operations, although they are still shareholders in the company. Lahtinen currently has another company that utilizes wood composites, Woodio, which manufactures sinks and bathtubs, for example, from the material.

“We don’t see Woodio as a competitor, but rather as a potential partner. This ecosystem can accommodate a wide variety of players, ”says Takki.

Dassietin history has not been a mere triumph. In 2019, the company made a loss of EUR 3.9 million. Last year, the new owners and management saved it from the brink of bankruptcy.

“The product may not have been fully developed and the market was not fully prepared for it,” says Takki, who started as the company’s CEO just over a year ago.

According to the jacket, the development curve of each company can accommodate different periods from which one can learn. According to Tak, in the initial phase, suitable target markets and marketing channels were still being sought. There were also challenges in operational activities and its cost structures.

“Now we have new management and new financiers that have made it possible to develop products further and focus on the sustainable development that the world is currently shouting,” says Takki.

Virala, among others, has invested in the company Alexander and Albert Ehrnrooth.

Bridge Dassiet is currently aiming to expand its product categories. It also wanted more space for product development, and therefore the company was rebranded from Onbone to Dassiet. The purpose is to consider what all Woodcast is bent on as a raw material.

“Woodcast can be made into practically anything from plastic,” says Takki.

The potential of the material is indicated, for example, by a bicycle hanging on the roof of Dassiet’s office, the body of which is made entirely of Woodcast. The bike comes from the University of Oxford, with which Dassiet has collaborated.

For example, a bicycle frame is made of woodcast.

In addition to universities, the company carries out product development with, among other things, the Finnish Olympic Committee, for example, for the production of sports injury prevention aids.

Fractures In therapy, product development has already expanded to animal plasters and orthoses, ie support devices. In August, Dassiet acquired Orthopets, an American animal orthopedic specialist.

“We had been looking for a suitable place to buy for a year. Orthopets ’skills and ability to change the world suit us well. Although the acquisition is recent, we have been working with Orthopets for a long time, ”says Takki.

Dassiet, the Upets product line developed with Orthopets, is launching next year. It works practically the same way as Ucast.

“Even today, animals are plastered in the same way as humans during war. The goal is to change care practices to smaller shaped supports that allow the dog, for example, to walk, ”says Lindroos.

Jacket believes the acquisition will create growth potential for Dassiet and a foothold in international expansion, especially in the United States. The pet boom during the coronavirus pandemic is also boosting the animal-related business.

“People now want to take better care of their pets than ever before,” says Takki.