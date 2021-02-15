Ten years ago, the city and the Chamber of Commerce created a contact point to network research and application more closely. The strategic value of this facility has increased significantly since then.

GThe focus was on practical considerations when the City of Hamburg and the Hamburg Chamber of Commerce founded the Hamburg Innovation Contact Point (IKS) ten years ago. “It was about getting better networking between business and science. And that has developed further, also through the connection to the Hamburg Investment and Development Bank, ”said Michael Westhagemann (independent), Hamburg’s Senator for Economics and Innovation, on Monday.

Westhagemann, a senator since the end of 2018, was previously head of the Siemens region in Northern Germany and at that time was acting on a voluntary basis as chairman of the Hamburg Industrial Association (IVH). He has always supported the ICS. “The Innovations Kontaktstelle has been doing great work for ten years, which we don’t want to do without now and in the future,” he said. “We want to use the crisis to drive innovations forward. This requires a high level of research and development effort. It is important to bundle the knowledge available in all branches, branches of industry and research institutions. “

The role of high technology in Hamburg has changed completely over the past ten years. The city promoted the establishment of new research institutes, for example from the Fraunhofer Society, or supported the establishment of completely new facilities such as the ZAL aeronautical research center in Finkenwerder. The University of Hamburg was promoted to the elite league of German universities of excellence, and around the world’s most powerful X-ray laser system Desy in Bahrenfeld, a separate “Science City” is also being created for the spin-off of start-ups from the scientific community. This year and next, the Senate alone is providing around 13 million euros for state innovation funding.

The importance Hamburg attaches to the IKS with its only five employees was demonstrated on Monday by the presence at the virtual conference on the anniversary. In addition to Westhagemann, Hamburg’s second mayor and science senator Katharina Fegebank (Greens), Chamber of Commerce chief executive Malte Heyne and representatives from business and science took part.

“We have set ourselves the goal of establishing Hamburg as an innovation driver in a dynamic environment of universities, research institutions, traditional branches of industry, future industries and start-ups for Northern Germany and beyond,” said Fegebank. “The IKS Hamburg is an important addition and a helpful offer to bring all stakeholders together and to show young scientists the way to make economic use of their long-term research results.”

Alois Krtil was part of the IKS founding team ten years ago and is still with us today. Since then, more than 800 inquiries for cooperation between companies and scientific institutions have been processed and more than 1200 consultations on knowledge and innovation transfer have been carried out, he said: “3-D printing, Industry 4.0, virtual reality, topics that were partly completely new at the time and who are now at the center of business and science, we have been able to accompany over the past few years. “

The IKS helps established companies that want to make progress on certain innovation topics, as well as start-up companies. In addition to content-related advice, it is often also about contacts to finance projects and the property rights of innovations. The contact point works with the Hamburg Investment and Development Bank (IFB) and the Innovation and Patent Center of the Hamburg Chamber of Commerce.

Above all, however, the ICS also served as an early detection system for fundamental technological trends that are important for Hamburg’s economy from the start. “The IKS has been a unique concept in Germany for ten years,” said Heyne, General Manager of the Chamber of Commerce. “With the IKS, companies benefit from direct access to scientific institutions and the Hamburg innovation ecosystem. The recipe for success lies in actively and agile scouting new technologies and taking on a pioneering role in the identification of innovation topics. ”

Hamburg must further expand the transfer of innovations between business and science and – wherever possible – also within these spheres, despite the competition between companies and institutions, said Heyne: “We will only find a way out of the current crisis with innovations.”