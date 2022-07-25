Innovations | “Greedy universities try to milk as much as they can.” Commercialization experts tell how a sustainable business could be created from university patents.

Academic innovations are important, but when they are made into a commercial product, an incredible number of new innovations have to be made, says Tero-Pekka Alastalo.

Universities do not have the know-how to commercialize their patents. In Finland and Europe, universities still usually take such a large share of ownership that they dilute the opportunity to build a successful business, say commercialization experts and tell what should be done differently.

For subscribers

“Shocking, unmotivating, frustrating,” says the cardiologist Tero-Pekka Alastalowhich has commercialized Finnish medical innovations in California for ten years. According to him, great innovations are being made in Finland. That is quite clear, but the problem is their commercialization.