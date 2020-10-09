Innovations A whistling and chattering robot takes food to the apartments in the Kalasatama tower block: “Oops, the elevator is full, I order a new elevator”

In Red, the robot takes food from the store to the residents of the tower block.

Area be afraid if, while moving in the corridors of the Red shopping center or the Majakka tower house in Helsinki’s Kalasatama, a whistling and talking closet responded as you walked. It’s just a messenger robot taking food from the Lighthouse’s K-Supermarket to the tower’s residents.

“It’s been fun to see how people along the way feel like it’s human. It might say in the elevator that ‘I’m sorry I would stay here’ or ‘Oops, the elevator is full, I’m ordering a new elevator,” Development Manager Kaisa Spilling Forum Virium says.

The month-long experiment, which seeks ways to make everyday life easier, was created in collaboration between the City of Helsinki’s development company Forum Virium and the construction company SRV. The elevator company Kone is also involved in the project.

The robot passes the customers of the shopping center on its way to the Lighthouse apartments.­

The robot has been built in cooperation with Dimalog and Omron technology companies and the service design agency Muotohiomo.

For the project funding has been sought from various quarters, including the European Union.

“The idea of ​​whistling is that it’s a funny thing. On the other hand, people find that [robotti] is coming. It speaks a bit, and people greet it. It is treated as if it were a human being, ” Lotta Toivonen SRV says.

Toivonen is the development manager of housing services at SRV, which built the Red shopping center and Majakank. The robot experiment is not just a whistle, but the Kalasatama project hooks up the laws and possibilities of building the future.

Robot in the park inside the store.­

The experiment is part of the “6Time: New Solutions for City Logistics” project. The project has received funding from the European Union, among others. The experiment seeks intelligent solutions to organize urban logistics as lightly, sustainably and efficiently as possible.

“The tower house concept includes the ease of everyday life and various services that make everyday life easier. We aim for good city life, ”says Toivonen.

Lazy city life?

“As long as the robot takes care of the visit to the store, you can spend what you want. We have a gym, sauna departments, great party facilities, lobby services here, ”Toivonen lists the opportunities that the Lighthouse offers to its residents.

Residents lobby services include a digital service that, when clicked, allows a resident to order, for example, house cleaning, dog walking, various “Handy man” installation or repair work at home from the house’s own “tower team”. The services have been ordered from producers in various specialties and are market-priced for residents.

In practice, the messenger robot mainly transports meals from Red’s K-Supermarket to the floors of the tower block. The shop staff packs or loads the robot in the shop according to the resident’s order, after which the robot knows how to take the goods to the resident’s home door.

The service has been expanded so that orders can also be placed from Red’s smaller businesses, such as Red’s chocolate shop, with which K-Supermarket cooperates with robots.

Merchant Teemu Tikkala packs a sushi meal for the robot to transport.­

According to Toivonen and Spilling, the residents of the Lighthouse have adopted the messenger robot. Now that the robot has been in use for a week, most of the “running” on it has been caused by lunch time and the beginning.

“The service has been rated excellent. Thus, during the corona epidemic, it has rocked lunches for teleworkers. Lunch time has been fully booked, ”says Kaisa Spilling.

Some have ordered a snack or a drink, Kaisa Toivonen says: “The elderly, people who have difficulty moving, who have a busy telecommuting day when they are sick, when they want to avoid contact during Korona. . . ” he lists potential subscribers to the robot service.

The robot has also been an entertainer in Red’s party room. “It has been ordered as a program number. New and fun to delight in everyday life. ”

Although the robot is able to order an elevator for itself by means of automation developed together with the elevator company Kone, it still needs an escort to open doors, for example, which must be kept closed due to fire safety regulations.

The escort is a service design student at Savonia University of Applied Sciences, who makes observations about the problems encountered by the robot and who makes observations about the interaction between the robot and humans.

One of the efforts of the ongoing experiment and research during October is to find out “Robo accessibility”.

“The structure of the house is a challenge. We try to learn from the experiences of this experiment as we consider building the future, ”says Lotta Toivonen.

The experiment therefore seeks to learn about autonomous transport in public space, as part of housing and trade services.

“I don’t get to push a button myself, but luckily we speak the same language as the elevator,” the robot might replicate.

Forum Virium, in cooperation with the construction company SRV, chose Kalasatama as the robot’s testing platform precisely because the area is a close concentration of people, residents and companies.

Kaisa Spilling praises the combination of Red and Majaka as a good “smart everyday experimental platform: Kalasatama has smart infrastructure, smart energy, smart waste management,” she sees.

“We are exploring how we could improve the smoothness of everyday life in building the future. Robotics is essentially related to a smooth everyday life. We are looking for new agile logistics solutions in the city. ”

“We provide Forum Virium with a platform and digital subscription channel. We set off a little. Now the residents say that ‘this is convenient, let’s stay here!’ ”Toivonen says.

“Maybe in the future.”