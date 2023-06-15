“This is a community, born as such, we continue to develop it but above all we are trying as much as possible to make the projects concrete for the platform for building the future that brings together individual companies, realities, institutions that see technology and digital in the light of building the future, of the positive impacts it can generate”. These are the words of Cosmano Lombardo CEO and Creator of We Make Future, the digital fair taking place in Rimini. Music, Artificial Intelligence, new StarUps but also activism and good sustainability practices: “The common thread – continued Lombardo – is the social impacts, but above all society. Music, artificial intelligence, integration, the fight against the mafia are guidelines that must be pursued to try to improve the current situation. Let’s say that this is an international cooperation project that sees Italy at the center of 85 countries with actions and training on exactly all the issues”.