Huawei is among the sponsors of Innovation Village, an event on innovation in Southern Italy organized by Knowledge for Business and promoted by the Campania Region, kicks off on Wednesday at the Città della Scienza Congress Center in Naples. As the technological partner of the event, Huawei has made available the technologies, equipment and devices to support the realization of the event, guaranteeing technological support for the reception service and the integration between physical and virtual through its own management tools. videoconferencing, as well as the possibility of optimizing the Wi-Fi coverage of the City of Science with fast Access Points.

The session on 27 October at 16:15 at Sala Archimede, “The Huawei Ecosystem: in Campania, for Campania”, will see the intervention of Eduardo Perone, VP Business Development, Huawei Western Europe, who will illustrate the initiatives with the which Huawei contributes to the digital and sustainable transformation of the Campania Region: in the field of digital skills transfer through the collaboration with the Culture & Innovation Foundation thanks to which the “Huawei ICT Academy” program has reached 21 schools in the region, reaching around 3000 students; in the context of safeguarding the environment and biodiversity with the “Guardians of Nature” project, brought to the Astroni Natural Reserve Oasis thanks to the collaboration with the WWF; with technical and financial support for the growth of innovative start-ups through the “Acceleration For Change” program.

At the end of the session and in the presence of the Assessor with responsibility for Research, Innovation and Startup of the Campania Region Valeria Fascione, the awarding of four innovative start-ups, selected by Huawei in collaboration with SPICI (Society for Innovation, Cooperation and Internationalization), which won the “Huawei Business Acceleration Award 2022”: the Neapolitan Logogramma, with AI.CODIUM, an AI-based platform for the creation of general purpose voice assistants capable of interacting in natural language with users and to perform actions that respond to their needs, in different domains of knowledge; the Sicilian SmartIsland with SmartFarm, a modular platform for controlling the agricultural supply chain through artificial intelligence and vision technologies, capable of collecting and processing both visual and analytical data; Veneto Urbana with its IoT platform for the creation of end-to-end solutions, from hardware to software, in the reference markets; the thirty Blue Tensor with Eyerus, a visual inspection and object recognition platform consisting of a modular system for acquiring and managing images based on Deep Learning. The prizes, for a total value of 121,000 euros, consist of vouchers for the use of the services of the new European platform Huawei Cloud, recently announced at the Huawei Connect Europe 2022 in Paris.