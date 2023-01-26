Made a stopwatch ‘futuristic’ that investigates thecell activity. The chronometer is in fact capable of investigating what happens inside a cell with a precision of the order of thousandths of billionths of a second. This is the job it does BrightEyes-Ttm open source platform created by the research team led by Giuseppe Vicidomini at theItalian Institute of Technology (Iit), in Genoa. The Institute explains that it is the “first instrument ever made to study how cellular molecules behave to make our organism work” and that the ‘chronometer’ “could be applied to the study of those molecular malfunctions that occur when a cell healthy gets sick”. The technology has been described in the international journal Nature Communications and can be replicated, following the ‘open science’ philosophy, by other researchers in their laboratories or by any technology enthusiast and skilled ‘maker’.

Visualizing and studying the movement of a specific molecule within a cell is a real challenge due to their microscopic size. The IIT scientists and technologists point out that the use of optical microscopes is not enough if you don’t have an instrument capable of distinguishing a specific molecule from the thousands of other molecules present there. The Iit group exploits “the fluorescence technique, i.e. the ability of specific molecules to become luminous when struck by light, recording the light signals with a special sensor capable of recording it in packets, broken down into photons, i.e. in its most small component” and “this allows us to obtain information on the position and quantity of the molecules present inside the cell”.

The sensor, called a Spad array detector, is capable of obtaining images with more detail, less blurry and high contrast and records the turning on and off of the fluorescent molecules when they are struck by light. Researchers have focused on the possibility of recording the time that elapses between the absorption of laser light and the emission of the ‘quantum’ of light or photon, the so-called lifetime, which can give more information than that obtained from only images, such as details about the structure or the microenvironment in which the molecule is found. ‘The combination of images and lifetime can provide a global view of the function that specific molecules perform within cells,’ argue the researchers.

The life time is represented by very short times, thousandths of billionths of seconds and the new BrightEyes-Ttm platform is capable of recording the exact moment in which the light particles are released and reach the sensor, effectively representing a stopwatch for molecular interactions that occur within cells. The development of the platform was made possible by a multidisciplinary team of engineers, physicists and biologists, and by the economic support of projects funded by the European Research Council, the San Paolo Foundation and the European Union’s Horizon 2020 programme.

The Italian Institute of Technology underlines that Iit researchers are already applying the BrightEyes-Ttm platform as part of the ‘Rna initiative’, an Iit-branded initiative that unites laboratories and researchers from different disciplines with a focus on Rna . In fact, the study of the lifetime of proteins and RNA molecules involved in neurodegenerative diseases will allow us to study how these two classes of molecules interact with each other before and after the pathological processes that lead neurons to die.

Being an open-source system, the Iit finally explains that BrightEyes-Ttm represents “an economic method for investigating the dynamic processes of molecules available to the entire international scientific community that intends to use it, or modify it to adapt it to its own sensors”. And the researchers from the Genoese institute are convinced that sharing the platform with the entire scientific community will also lay the foundations for non-biological applications, such as quantum microscopy.