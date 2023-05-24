The self ordering arrives on Italian beaches and revolutionizes the summer season of the Bel Paese bringing more relaxation and comfort under the umbrella, but not only. Even the work of catering professionals can change pace and adapt to the digital transformation. Bringing innovation is Onion – On your own, the self-ordering application created in Turin from an idea by Marco Actis and Paola Lombardi, respectively General Manager and Coo, which thus launches its innovative self-ordering service also in beach establishments.

Born as a solution for restaurants, bars and clubs, and then extended to shopping centers and hotels, today Onyon makes its presence even more widespread throughout the country, reaching the seaside sector for which it aims to support and facilitate work of the staff of the lidos and structures located near the beaches. Marco Actis, Co-founder and General Manager of Onyon, underlines that the arrival of the application “in support of operators in the seaside sector, a few weeks before the start of the summer season, confirms our precise desire to help them in a complex period like the summer one, providing them with a simple and intuitive tool capable of helping them manage their orders”.

“The landing of our service in this market – explains the manager – then confirms our continuous commitment to a widespread expansion throughout the national territory and proves, once again, our desire to support professionals in the Horeca world digitizing all those services that have so far remained distant from the main digital transformation processes”. Thanks to its technologies, Onyon will in fact allow bathers to place and pay for orders without leaving the beach umbrella, comfortably from the sunbed or relaxation area and via the app.

The technology is declined with a special QR code that allows access to the menu (also multilingual) and to order and pay even in the case of separate accounts directly from your smartphone, at any time and in total autonomy. The advantages for bathers are flanked by those for professionals in the sector because the implementation of the application facilitates and encourages reordering (up to +22%) even when the kiosk or bar is crowded, thus also increasing the value of the receipt average (+12%), as well as the availability of tables, when available to customers, which translates into the possibility of welcoming more people and increasing turnover.

At the same time, Onyon helps facilitate the work of catering professionals thanks to the continuous integration of new payment methods (credit and debit cards, Satispay, and soon Google Pay and Apple Pay) and the multi-printer feature that allows you to sort the incoming orders between the different departments within the premises so as to better organize the orders.