New technologies are key tools in hydraulic infrastructures, since they are improving efficiency in exploitation, conservation and safety tasks, prolonging their useful life and guaranteeing their operation. Thanks to the information obtained by these tools, synergies are generated that optimize management and increase knowledge about the level of security of these facilities.

Its use is not yet widespread. Jürgen Fleitz, dam expert at the College of Civil Engineers, Canals and Ports, remembers that technology can improve efficiency in practically all tasks. Give two examples. One, in the design by using BIMa methodology based on the creation and management of digital models that integrate geometric, technical and functional information. “The design of dams in BIM optimizes collaboration between those involved, reduces errors, allows advanced analysis, improves project management and creates a digital model useful for the entire life cycle,” he highlights. On the other hand, in inspection and surveillance tasks, highlighting that dams must be periodically inspected by qualified personnel. «Today they have tools such as tablets with specific applications with programmed and guided inspection routes, drones to inspect areas that are difficult to access and smart glasses allowing the operator’s vision to be transmitted to remote expert personnel. Computer tools help manage this data more efficiently,” he clarifies.

One of the biggest challenges that this sector has is the efficient management of information. Dams, due to their size and complexity, generate enormous volumes of data for decades or even centuries. “The project, the construction and the subsequent operation involve a large number of people of all kinds: technicians, managers, users, etc.,” indicates the also head member of the Committee of Large Dams of Spain. Over time, the change of technical teams can make the transmission of knowledge difficult. “Tools such as decision support systems allow this information to be stored, organized and analyzed safely and efficiently, ensuring continuity and quality in the comprehensive management of the safety and operation of dams,” emphasizes Fleitz.

The maintenance of the dams is carried out permanently, supervising them and fixing any possible damage that is detected. The use of new technologies allows us to move from corrective maintenance to preventive and even predictive. “The result results in cost optimization, improved service quality and extension of the useful life of the infrastructure, guaranteeing its security and functionality,” explains Fleitz. As in preventive medicine, there are auscultation solutions for prey that generate a large amount of data and information. «Its diligent analysis allows us to obtain useful information that helps to early detect any anomaly that could compromise operation and safety. Innovating in safety and maintenance management solutions is not a cost, but an investment to guarantee the long-term benefits of the dam,” he points out.









The Community of Madrid, for example, is at the forefront in terms of digitalization in the water sector, and the remote reading of meters represents the most obvious example when it comes to reference projects. «Remote reading represents a paradigm shift, as it multiplies by 1460 the information available on water consumption. The processing of this information translates into added value for the company (better estimation of consumption, optimization of demand, more efficient planning), but above all for the client)”, explain sources from Canal de Isabel II, the company in charge of the management of the water cycle in the Community of Madrid.

They are also finalizing the installation of a rainfall simulator that will allow them to compare the effectiveness of different sustainable urban drainage techniques. «In the same line, we have already started working on the so-called project Dreincamwhich will combine meteorological information with infrastructure modeling to create an intelligent drainage management system throughout the region,” they add.

The use of self-guided drones to inspect sewer networks has also been a huge advance. «The images they record are subsequently analyzed with the help of AI to find possible defects in the sanitation network. Furthermore, the use of these vehicles reduces the occupational risks of the operators,” the company emphasizes.

They also highlight that as managers of the integral water cycle in the Community of Madrid, technological advances have a place in all phases: from supply to sanitation, through commercial management. “When analyzing the characteristics of the water in our reservoirs, for example, we use ‘machine learning’ tools that facilitate the processing and analysis of the data obtained from the samples,” they highlight. They also use automatic profilers that provide real-time information on the characteristics of raw water at different depths. “Automated information, together with the extensive experience of our technicians, facilitates decision-making: such as knowing where to collect the highest quality water and, in reservoirs with intakes at different depths, choosing the ideal one at all times,” they add.

Facing the challenge of deterioration The International Commission on Large Dams (ICOLD) maintains a global registry that includes 62,000 dams. More than half of them have been in service for more than 50 years and many are approaching or have already exceeded 100 years of existence. «The vast majority of them are operated with traditional methods without automatic systems or advanced digital tools. At a global level and even in Spain, there are very few dams that have made significant progress in their digital transformation,” they say from the College of Civil Engineers, Canals and Ports. The implementation of tools based on new technologies can address the challenge of the deterioration of this type of infrastructure.

It is important to remember the work that different research groups are carrying out in educational centers in Spain. This is the case of the project Simbafrom the University of Córdoba, which addresses the problem of turbidity in the Guadalquivir hydrographic basin by developing tools to manage a reservoir system in an integrated way. «The Guadalquivir is a very turbid river, with high concentrations of sediments and which in turn is highly regulated. In this context, Simba highlighted the importance of analyzing reservoir management and water quality together, that is, evaluating the consequences that reservoir management has on the quality of surface water masses and vice versa,” explains Eva Contreras. , one of the researchers responsible for the Simba Project.

The sediment loads contributed by the main tributaries of the Guadalquivir were estimated to, based on them and flow data, obtain statistical models that relate flow, concentration of suspended solids and sediment load under different management scenarios. “These results were included in a web tool with a user interface designed to be used by reservoir managers,” highlights the researcher. The tool offers, on the one hand, information on the effects that a certain inlet or outlet flow into the reservoir, with its associated sediment load, will produce in the downstream channel and, on the other hand, different water discharge alternatives from the dam. “Simba proposes letting sediment flow through the network, in an environmentally sustainable way, highlighting the fact that it might be worth giving up a quantity of water at a given time in favor of an improvement in its quality,” Contreras points out.

Eva Contreras highlights the importance of the information collected by the tool to define how cloudy the water is. “In very turbid water, light is not able to penetrate and this has negative consequences for aquatic ecosystems,” he clarifies. On the other hand, knowing the sediment loads “allows us to estimate its volume and propose actions to minimize unwanted effects such as the clogging of dams.”