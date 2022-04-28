the creation of a real technological culture at every level of Italian health is essential. Only in this way will the immense effort of the PNRR be able to produce useful and lasting results

Observing the NRP and the expectations surrounding the measures that closely concern the world of health and health, one fact is evident: the country for its development is counting on the adequate exploitation of the most advanced technologies, on high digital skills, on new processes for the provision of services and care. Will we finally see an interconnected healthcare, capable of high-tech, concrete, useful and safe answers? Frontline professionals know that implementing technology is not enough to generate change. The pandemic period has taught us that innovation must be selected and regulated, it must be able to integrate and be interconnected, it must be confirmed as safe. The most serious reflection at this time therefore does not concern only the goodness or the appropriateness of the projects that will be financed with the PNRR, but rather the conditions under which these projects will be able to generate lasting changes over time. the creation of a real technological culture at every level of Italian health is essential. In other words, a high-tech project cannot be implemented, potentially capable of changing not only performance, but also the organization itself, without a reference technological culture for the entire system. This is why we can speak of a cultural platform that must be structured, strengthened and shared between professionals, managers, managers, controllers. Technological culture means creating those conditions for which the regional directorates, the management of local companies, the general directorates of hospitals, clinicians and procurement, management and maintenance structures, are able to speak the same language, to avoid facing the technological renewal based on old technical-organizational criteria. Only in this way will the immense effort of the PNRR be able to produce useful and lasting results.