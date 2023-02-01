The activities of the UAE Innovation Month, “UAE Innovates 2023”, were launched yesterday, in its eighth edition, which is the largest national event of its kind. Employing them in improving people’s lives, to make the UAE one of the most innovative countries in the world.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Government Innovation supervises the activities of “UAE Innovates 2023”, which are held with the participation of federal and local government agencies, the private sector, academic institutions, and members of society. The quality of the activities of this national event, and an affirmation of its global reputation among the best innovation festivals in the world.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Government Innovation is organizing a new version of the Emirates Innovates Award, in which the winners will be celebrated at the end of February, and it includes seven categories: the best innovation to automate government procedures, the best innovation to achieve digital leadership, the best innovation in the use of resources, the best innovation in facilitating procedures, and the best Innovation in social services, and the best radical innovation. The award also witnesses the addition of a new category represented in the best innovation in achieving sustainability, which translates the center’s efforts to celebrate the most innovative initiatives and projects that have an impact on shaping the future of the UAE, which contribute to supporting the country’s directions to achieve the goals of the vision «We are UAE 2031, which reflects the visions of future leadership.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Government Innovation is also organizing, among the events, a new initiative through which innovative Emirati products will be selected to be displayed at the Emirates Innovates Exhibition, which is organized in the Global Village in Dubai. Supporting Emirati innovators and innovative local products.

Yesterday, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources launched the agenda of the activities of the UAE Innovates 2023 month in the authority, while today it organizes an event entitled 100 Ideas for the UAE 2031, during which an electronic campaign is announced to attract 100 ideas and suggestions from the Authority’s employees about the year of sustainability and the strategy “We are the Emirates 2031”. to continue throughout the month.

While the General Pension and Social Security Authority organized yesterday the 25th challenge, which is based on choosing a challenge facing the authority and its final solution from the concerned departments, and it is considered one of the continuous initiatives in the month of innovation since 2020, as the innovation team lists the challenges related to customers and services, and chooses the challenge and finally dissolving it, starting from the concerned department through other departments within 25 working days.

Yesterday, Al Ain City Municipality launched electronic bulletins for innovative projects and initiatives through social media platforms and internal platforms, to highlight the UAE Innovation Month 2023.

And in the Emirate of Sharjah, activities were launched yesterday in the innovative project for children’s games “Fun Box”, which is an indoor games center that is carefully designed in an innovative, attractive and fun way for all ages, and provides a unique experience through a series of activities that help the physical, emotional and social development of children. The center ensures that children are kept entertained for long hours.

In Fujairah, the activities start on the 7th of this month, when the Civil Defense Department organizes the “Safety Exhibition”, which includes a review of modern equipment and the latest developments in the field of fire prevention.

While the United Arab Emirates University announced the launch of a package of distinguished activities during the month of innovation 2023, “The Emirates Innovates,” during a ceremony organized by it yesterday, in the presence of Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, the Cultural Adviser to His Highness the President of the State, Chancellor of the UAE University, and a number of university leaders, academics, and students.

The launch ceremony included an exhibition of distinguished projects for faculty members, researchers and students at the university, where the Department of Integrative Agriculture reviewed a comparison of coriander herbs, and the establishment of hydroponics units in nutrient technology, while the College of Engineering reviewed the joints of panels extending from tube to tube using the friction welding process for exchange applications. The Department of Chemical and Petroleum Engineering presented a method for recovering ammonia from contaminated water, including effluents and aqueous solutions. The Khalifa Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology presented a number of projects related to agricultural sustainability.

