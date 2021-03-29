Al Ain (WAM)

The College of Law at the United Arab Emirates University, in cooperation with the Hague Institute for Innovation, organized the activities of the Virtual Innovation Day in the field of justice, with the participation of a number of experts and researchers in law, with the aim of promoting innovation in the legal aspects in light of advanced legislation and laws.

Dr. Saeed bin Safwan, Professor of Public Law and Chair of the Innovation Committee at the United Arab Emirates University, pointed to the importance of cooperation with an institute for legal innovation, as organizing this event comes in response to the rapid developments in legislation and laws concurrent with technological development, and in light of the prevailing beliefs that innovation is limited to fields Only technical.

The event included three main axes, where Roger Khoury, Justice Sector Advisor, representative of The Hague Institute for Innovation, spoke about innovative solutions in the field of justice in a changing world. In the second axis, Kinan Aldo, researcher in the field of innovation at The Hague Institute, discussed “What makes innovation in The field of justice is a changing factor in the equation? », While three presentations of innovators in the field of justice were reviewed: a board game to raise awareness and limit early marriage by Professor Ahlam Al-Malaji, CEO of the Zenobia Foundation, and the creation of picture contracts for speaker Robert de Roy, while Vincula Audelie presented an innovation for a platform via The Internet provides easy-to-use contracts for small and medium businesses.