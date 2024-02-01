The second edition of the Healthcare Innovation Forum was held today in Rome, an event created with the aim of analyzing the major transformations in the healthcare sector and the potential offered by innovation and technology to design the medicine of the future, increasingly personalized, integrated and preventative. The event was organized by Core with the unconditional contribution of Agfa HealthCare, Engineering, Olympus, Samsung, Sielte and Siemens and with the patronage of Agid, Confindustria Dispositivi Medici and the Lazio Region.

“Healthcare Innovation Forum, now in its second edition, is becoming an important event for healthcare managers. We need to move from the formal presentation to actually taking charge of the search for improvement. This must be done together – declares Giuseppe Navanteri, head of Clinical Engineering and IT technologies and systems of the Ifo and coordinator of the event – The innovation of the healthcare system passes through a better evaluation of clinical outcomes, for a greater partnership with the private sector, for operation management in patient care processes. This is why our goal is to transfer these tools to managers who choose to be the new agents of change and travel the path of innovation with them.” Rocco Bellantone, president of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, opened the Forum: “Innovation in healthcare – he said – is a challenge on which many different approaches to change have been developed; there is no doubt, however, that effective innovation must involve all aspects and actors of the healthcare system, through an integrated and shared path”.

Following the work of the first thematic session on how to innovate by proposing a vision of public and private healthcare. “We are pleased to participate in the Healthcare Innovation Forum to share Samsung's technological innovations in the medical sector at the service of the national healthcare system – stated Dario Guido, Head of Health & Medical Equipment Division of Samsung Electronics Italia – Today we bring the best of innovation developed in various fields of technology, from imaging instruments, to the development of artificial intelligence, to cybersecurity to contribute to increasingly efficient and safe healthcare”.

“Within the healthcare system – added Patrizia Palazzi, Strategic Sales Consultant Siemens Healthineers – the need for alternative interventions capable of responding to the new needs of citizens, filling the lack of financial resources and introducing innovation is growing more and more. and sustainability to improve the delivery of healthcare services. Value based procurement represents an innovative approach, because it concerns the entire life cycle of a project. This favors a paradigm shift from the traditional relationships between buyer and supplier, to a position in in which the healthcare system and industry operate in an environment based on trust, aligned objectives, mutual benefits and success. This concept is closely related to the 'public-private partnership' which represents the contractual instrument for the realization of value based procurement and for the creation of value for society. In particular, today with the new Contract Code there is the opportunity to reorient the topic of investments in healthcare towards greater attention to the content of what is purchased, especially with respect to the issues of sustainability and innovation digital. At Siemens Healthineers we see PPP as the tool for creating lasting value partnerships.”

On innovation and healthcare, Antonello Aurigemma, president of the Lazio Regional Council, declared: “As a Region, we are working precisely in order to provide rapid responses to new needs: when we talk about innovation, we think of telemedicine, which can be useful for taking care of acute patients once they leave the hospital. In this way, home care could also be increased and strengthened. And then, another fundamental aspect is to adopt targeted planning and organisation, also on the basis of individual geographical areas, which are different from each other, each with its own priorities. As in the case of the more internal areas, for example the mountain areas, which will certainly have different needs from other areas of the region. Furthermore, scientific and technological innovation can also provide a great contribution to strengthening prevention which, as I always repeat, must never be considered a cost, rather it represents a saving”.

On the potential of AI within the session on the topic of patient driven and non-technology/data driven Marco Arcelloni, Strategic Account Manager Agfa, underlines: “The potential that artificial intelligence can bring into play in the diagnostic field is notable provided that no errors are made in the choice first and then in the definition of its use. The risk that the choice to equip oneself with AI solutions is often guided by fashions or trends is real and must be absolutely avoided: before adopting these solutions it must already be clear how to contextualise them and insert them profitably within the processes”.