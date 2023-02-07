Sultan bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO of the DB World Group and Head of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, confirmed that the forward-looking vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, was the key to the success of the transformation Dubai has become an unparalleled experience in the world, and an international center for transportation and services, thanks to His Highness’s stimulation of innovation and anticipating changes to turn challenges into opportunities.

This came during a main session entitled “Dubai… A story of sustainable innovation in international transport and logistics”, which was held on the second day of the “Innovation Dialogues”, organized by the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, with the participation of heads and representatives of government agencies and the private sector in Dubai, in conjunction with the activities of the session. The eighth of the month of innovation, “The UAE Innovates 2023”.

Bin Sulayem gave a comprehensive view of the modern history of Dubai, which has always been associated with innovation and the forward-looking visions of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, saying: “Dubai itself is an image of creativity, with its transformation from a small city on the banks of the creek to one of the most important cities in the world in the fields of trade, tourism and innovation. And technology.. There are many cities that have been able to achieve achievements, but it is rare for there to be a city that combines all these successes at the same time.

Bin Sulayem touched on the major and giant projects, in which the thought of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and his wise decisions, had a pivotal role in achieving them, especially with regard to the maritime, land and air transport sector, with which Dubai has become a major transportation node in the world, and a connecting point. between its different continents. He said, “(Emirates Airlines) is one of the creations of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The company, which was launched in 1985, has today become one of the largest international companies, and its lines are linked to the most important international stations,” adding that “His Highness’s vision was a key factor in building airports.” And air transport projects, down to its current global size and location, in the belief of His Highness that attracting global air traffic to Dubai requires the presence of an integrated city for aviation services, and these visions achieved global success, although many at the time did not expect this success.

Bin Sulayem focused on the experience of DP World and said: “The role of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in making Dubai a global center for trade, and transforming the company itself into a global leader in the field of maritime transport, and one of the largest operators of ports around the world.” He said: “Thanks to innovation, (Dubai Ports) has transformed from a small company into a global company, and the volume of handling last year reached 80 million containers around the world, and we have succeeded in using big data technologies and artificial intelligence to develop the supply and delivery chain and accelerate handling operations, so that today we lead companies.” The world leader in speed and efficiency of implementation.

The activities of the second day witnessed a knowledge symposium in which Microsoft (Open AI), the artificial intelligence laboratory, which launched several pioneering initiatives that constituted pioneering global leaps, led by “Chat GPT”, was reviewed by Rima Semaan, Data and Intelligence Officer. artificial in Microsoft.