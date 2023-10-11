EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section openly for its daily and global information contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

In the post-pandemic world, strengthening trust in governments continues to be a challenge. The OECD trust survey revealed that, in 2021, four out of ten people did not trust their national government. These findings are largely driven by low public confidence in the government’s ability to respond and a widespread feeling of lack of voice. Only a third of people surveyed think their government would adopt opinions expressed in a public consultation, for example.

In a context in which governments seek to strengthen their resilience and respond to citizens’ legitimate expectations for better public services to rebuild trust, public innovation is essential. The acceleration of digital innovation, particularly with advances in artificial intelligence (AI), has contributed to more and more people being familiar with the concept of technology-based innovation in their daily lives.

Public innovation must pursue a social purpose

However, innovation transcends the technological field. Exploring new possibilities has social implications, where public innovation can contribute to reducing inequalities and closing gaps. Beyond innovating to be ‘pioneers’, attention should focus on how innovation should contribute to social inclusion, especially in the context of informal economies and unequal societies such as those in Latin America.

Public innovation must pursue a purpose and can be a driving force in closing these gaps. In this sense, the Framework for Assessment of the Innovative Capacity of States, of the OECD Public Innovation Observatory, proposes a systemic approach that analyzes purpose, potential, capacity and impact as essential factors for public innovation that responds to the needs of citizens and achieves results.

High levels of social inequality and labor informality persist in many parts of the world. With democracies in danger, public innovation must meet performance goals that generate better services for the population and ensure that no one is left behind. This is particularly relevant in Latin America where, according to OECD data, 17 billion people They still do not have access to electricity and 58% of workers has an informal job.

Innovation must not only be disruptive

Innovation must not only be disruptive, but also inclusive and sustainable. This is even more relevant in a digitalized world in which vulnerable populations do not always generate a digital footprint that can be adequately captured in automated systems in public policies, such as AI. For example, in Latin America only the 25% of vulnerable workers They have access to a computer with Internet at home.

The report on the use of AI in the public sector from the OECD and CAF-development bank of Latin America and the Caribbean highlights the fundamental role of inclusivity and diversity in the composition of developer teams to prevent possible bias. Likewise, it is important to adopt an intersectional approach in the design of innovation initiatives, addressing the interactions of multiple interacting and overlapping categories of difference – such as gender, ethnicity, race, socioeconomic position, sexual orientation, disabilities. , among others.

Today it is a priority that when we think about innovation, we associate those innovative initiatives that leverage inclusion, reduce social gaps and improve people’s quality of life. Proof of this is the Declaration of Saint Dominicsigned at the XXVIII Ibero-American Summit of Heads of State last March, where countries reiterated the importance of promoting people-centered innovation to achieve sustainable development.

Potential of artificial intelligence for inclusive innovation

An example of how innovation can drive inclusion in informal economies is the use of AI in social transfers. Traditionally, the distribution of aid and benefits has been a bureaucratic and slow process. AI can transform this process through the use of algorithms that identify beneficiaries, monitor distribution and provide data for future decision-making, as well as for fraud detection. In Peru, they designed and delivered the bond Yanapaywhich used AI to identify beneficiary families, and facilitated delivery through digital wallets, deploying a communication and education campaign to vulnerable populations so that they can use these tools without leaving home.

On the other hand, governments have been working on innovative strategies that promote sustainable tourism models by integrating behavioral science to encourage positive behavioral changes. The Philippine Ministry of Tourism launched the “Keeping the Fun” campaign, which uses gamification to encourage sustainable habits among tourists, such as reducing the use of single-use plastics or staying in eco-friendly accommodations.

In short, innovation has the power to transform people’s lives. By harnessing its potential we can build a more sustainable and equitable future for all. It is essential to remember that any innovation that uses emerging technologies must follow ethical principles and benefit all layers of society so as not to leave anyone behind. It is in our hands to take advantage of this opportunity from our respective roles.