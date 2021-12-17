Smart Mobility is the protagonist of the Hackathon organized by Mobilize in partnership with Foolfarm and Italo Treno. A two-day challenge for 15 young talents involved in a 360 ° experience between Rome and Milan in a traveling Hackathon that had a train as its scenario for the first time. Started on 15 December from Rome Termini station, the innovation train thus hosted a real hackathon dedicated to the employees of the Renault Group, aimed at developing new concepts and innovative ideas in the field of sustainable mobility and intrapreneurship paths. “The issues of mobility and the energy transition are at the heart of the concerns of consumers, companies, cities and territories” and Mobilize “aims to develop flexible solutions by offering mobility services, but also energy-related and data-related services to meet the expectations of users, companies, cities and regions” underlines Renault’s new division for sustainable mobility, a of the four Business Units of the Group, in partnership with FoolFarm Spa, the most important European Venture Builder in Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain and Cybersec.

TOndrea Cinelli, CEO of FoolFarm, underlines the uniqueness of this hackathon, organized in collaboration with Mobilize, with the aim of giving a concrete answer to the new needs of Smart Mobility. “We are happy that Mobilize has chosen Foolfarm for the launch of such an innovative initiative. We have contributed to the Innovation Train project with the aim of revolutionizing the traditional Hackathon model. For this reason – explains the manager – we have thought about an ‘itinerant’ Hackathon on the move and sustainable, precisely on a train thanks to the collaboration with the Italo group. A new way to support innovative companies such as Mobilize in innovation paths “.

The event took place over two days on the Rome-Milan section, inside a dedicated wagon made available by Italo and in a historic and suggestive location of the Milanese metropolis, the Canottieri Olona sul Naviglio Grande. Three moments in which the Hackathon was marked: a first phase of vision in the Rome Milan section during which an ‘induction’ of the work teams selected within the Renault group was held; a second phase of the hackathon in which the teams confronted each other by proposing innovative ideas on the theme of mobility; and finally, on the return trip from Milan to Rome, a pitch phase where the concepts developed were presented in front of a jury of experts made up of Senior Experts from the world of innovation selected by FoolFarm Spa and members of the Mobilize Management Committee.

The winning ideas will now be evaluated by Mobilize for a possible grounding and development path for new startups, starting a Corporate Venture Building path that can transform ideas into new realities with its employees as protagonists in the role of startuppers and entrepreneurs. The ‘New Mobilities’ hackathon aims to to bring the young people of the Renault group to think differently and to find solutions for the new mobility of the future, based no longer on the ownership of the car, but on its use.

“The development of alternative and sustainable mobility is the mission of Mobilize, we consider it at the same time a responsibility, a necessity and a great opportunity “says Edmondo Pietranera, Head of Mobilize Italy.

Marco De Angelis, Sales Director of Italo, finally reminds us that “Italo has always supported sustainable initiatives and realities, which bring forward innovative ideas and enhance young people. We have made our trains available for this event, because we believe in a future in which mobility is increasingly shared, intermodal and multimodal, spreading our green message once again. We are proud to have state-of-the-art trains in our fleet, of the latest generation and built with 98% recyclable materials “.