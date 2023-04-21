From a’therapy apps cognitive-behavioral ofchronic insomnia to digital software that monitors blood pressure and helps manage the lifestyle of patients with hypertension, up to a hi-tech shirt for neuromotor tele-rehabilitation of patients at home. These are just a few digital therapies (DTx) developing from Italian innovative start-ups, which show how lively and growing this new medical sector is. However, specific regulations regarding authorization and reimbursement do not yet exist in our country, nor are there any marketed, used or reimbursed DTxes.

To reduce this gap between technological evolution, legislation and clinical practice, the Italian partnership of Eit Health InnoStars has recently published a Position Paper entitled “Digital therapies: the Italian panorama and the contribution of Eit Health partners for a harmonized context”. The document photographs the Italian panorama in October 2022 and indicates the path to follow to encourage the use of digital health tools and in particular of the DTx themselves in Italy.

Marco Aiello, member of the Supervisory Board – Eit Health InnoStars, researcher in Medical Imaging at Irccs Synlab Sdn, underlines that “it is not just about health but also about an immense and rapidly expanding economic opportunity”. “It is estimated – adds Aiello – that the global market for digital therapies could reach 9.4 billion dollars by 2028. Other research estimates that the threshold of 9 billion dollars could be reached as early as 2025 and that the adoption of digital therapies by patients will grow more than 10-fold by 2023”. The European digital therapy market alone was valued at $503.48 million in 2018 and is estimated to reach $2.3 billion by 2026.