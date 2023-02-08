The “Innovation Dialogues” organized by the Executive Council as part of its participation in the “UAE Innovates 2023” month concluded its activities, which lasted for three days, with the participation of general managers, representatives of government agencies and experts from the private sector in the field of innovation.

The activities of the third day focused on the role of big data and its analytical systems in supporting decision makers and Dubai’s pioneering experience in this field at the level of the government and private sectors in building partnerships that provide data that supports sustainability goals and provides added value economically and socially, and provides policy makers with a clear map of innovative opportunities that provide Forecasting the future.

Abdullah Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary-General of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, said: “Dubai has a pioneering experience that is today the best and brightest example in the world for the institutionalization of the innovation process, which was laid by the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, may God rest his soul, through innovative giant projects ahead of its time. The flag was carried by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who reinvented Dubai to transform it into a global capital of the future, and with the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, to establish excellence. leadership in various fields.

He added, “Over the past three days, we have witnessed a true example of development partnership between the government and private sectors in the Emirate of Dubai, and its vital role in transforming innovation into a comprehensive culture and integrated value that enhances the country’s competitiveness. It is very important to consolidate this culture among the new generation of society, to enable them to Keeping pace with the future is an embodiment of the central role of Dubai in inspiring the future and exploring its horizons.

The activities of the third and closing day began with a main session entitled “The Role of Data in Innovation and Creating the Future”, in which Younis Al Nasser, Assistant Director General of Dubai Digital and Executive Director of Dubai Data Corporation, spoke.

Al Nasser presented the experience of the Dubai Data Corporation in supporting the decision-making process and policy-making at the level of the Emirate of Dubai, saying that the integrated system of data in Dubai stems from the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in “harnessing technology For the sake of serving people and uplifting nations,” adding that His Highness’s vision laid the foundations for the Foundation’s mission to find reliable, instantaneous data to create the future of Dubai.

Al Nasser added that the process of adopting data in decision-making should be a comprehensive culture at the level of individuals as well as at the level of governmental and private institutions, as each individual takes at least 35,000 decisions daily, and thus a person can enhance his work efficiency and productivity by taking advantage of The correct data to form sound foundations for his decision.

A knowledge symposium was held entitled “Innovation in Sustainability”, in which the Chief Sustainability and Climate Change Officer at Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Eng. To the efforts of the authority, which has been at the forefront of those interested in the environment and sustainability file at the regional level, achieving major achievements in light of its major role in providing basic infrastructure in Dubai through its electrical production capacity of 13 thousand megawatts, as well as its water production of more than 490 million gallons per day.

Al Shamsi enumerated a set of the most prominent achievements in the field of sustainability at the authority, including the deployment of 350 electric charging stations for electric-powered cars in Dubai, and the reduction of water network losses to less than 4.5% and the electricity network losses to 2.2%, which are rates that far exceed international rates. The Authority managed to raise the percentage of renewable energy in its energy mix to 11.4%, and it recorded a remarkable achievement by becoming the first organization in the world to use nanotechnology satellites to improve its operations, as well as launching the first hydrogen pilot project in the Middle East and the world, and one of the effects of these efforts was the reduction of 73 million tons of carbon emissions between 2006 and 2021.

Under the title “The Power of Data for Effective Decision Making”, a knowledge symposium was held with the participation of the Head of Government Services in the Middle East, Noor Topko, and the Head of Government Data and Analysis in the Middle East, Manoj Nair of Visa.

The symposium touched on the experience of data centers in supporting governments, financial institutions and companies around the world to make better decisions supported by accurate data, adding that the company’s data centers are distributed in a number of global financial centers, including Dubai, where it provides support for the government decision-making process at various levels by tracking Key economic indicators for consumers.

In a panel discussion entitled “Social Innovation towards Sustainability”, the founder and director of Gombuk, Tatiana Antonelli, spoke about the Foundation’s experience in launching the “Dubai Can” sustainability initiative in February 2022, with the aim of reducing single-use plastics under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid. Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, adding that the campaign represented “a wonderful example of the role of innovation in creating a conscious culture of living.” She urged Antonelli to engage all segments of society, along with governments, in solving the challenges of quality healthcare, food security and ensuring the prosperity of humanity for the coming decades.