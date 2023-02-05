Today, the “Innovation Dialogues”, organized by the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, will be launched in Dubai, with the participation of heads and representatives of government agencies in Dubai, speakers and experts from major private sector companies, in the context of the activities of the eighth session of the month of innovation “UAE Innovates 2023”.

The activities of the “Innovation Dialogues” will witness, over a period of three days, dialogue sessions and educational seminars in which heads and representatives of government agencies in Dubai and experts from the private sector will participate, addressing the importance of promoting innovation in light of the rapid changes taking place in the world. These dialogues aim to document Dubai’s contributions to innovation. Bringing about a radical and comprehensive transformation in the way government works, as well as enhancing cooperation between various government and private agencies to achieve integration in innovation efforts at the national level.

Shereena Lootah, Coordinator of the Innovation Month 2023 for the Emirate of Dubai, referred to the efforts made by government and private entities in Dubai to promote success stories that contributed to supporting innovation in a manner that supports the country’s competitiveness and global leadership.

Lootah said: “We thank the cooperation of government agencies to organize various events to promote their success stories in the field of innovation, and the continuous awareness of making innovation a work method and a societal culture, which will be highlighted during the month of February to support (UAE Innovates 2023), and to highlight the unified efforts at the level of the Emirate.” Dubai”.

Innovation and excellence

For her part, Senior Advisor to the Dubai Government Excellence Program, Maha Al Suwaidi, confirmed that the program has adopted innovation as an effective tool in developing government capabilities, and it has been included as one of the main criteria for evaluating government performance in government agencies. She added, “We are pleased to see the initiative of the authorities to participate in (innovation dialogues), which shows the importance of sharing and exchanging innovative and successful expertise and experiences.”

Al Suwaidi added, “We are working in the Dubai government to ensure that Dubai remains a leading global reference in the field of government excellence and to take innovation as a criterion for excellence, by building global partnerships and developing capabilities in accordance with best practices.”

sessions

The series of “Innovation Dialogues” sessions emphasizes the importance of innovation, especially in providing services, increasing the effectiveness of procedures, and keeping pace with recent technical and technological developments.

The sessions of the first day witness an opening speech by the Secretary General of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, Abdullah Mohammed Al Basti, and a discussion session on innovation and economy in the media, with the participation of the Vice President and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and Director General of the Media Office of the Government of Dubai, Mona Al Marri, and the Director General of the Dubai Development Authority, member of the Dubai Media Council, Malik Al Malek, and the CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation, Khalfan Belhoul, will participate in a key session on the institutionalization of future foresight, in addition to knowledge seminars presented by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center on space science and innovation, and a seminar presented by Amazon International on adopting a culture of innovation in Amazon.

As for the sessions of the second day, a major session will be witnessed by the Chairman of the Board of Directors, the Executive Director of the “DB World” group and the Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, to present Dubai’s story in sustainable innovation in international transport and logistics, followed by knowledge seminars with the participation of private sector companies. Such as Microsoft to talk about innovation and artificial intelligence, and a dialogue about innovation in social communication during a panel discussion by Al Furjan Dubai and Social Eyes, in addition to talking about innovation and institutional agility by SIA Partners.

On the third and final day, the Assistant Director General of Dubai Digital and Executive Director of the Dubai Data Corporation, Younis Al Nasser, talks about the role of data in innovation and making the future, followed by knowledge and discussion seminars on innovation in sustainability in the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, and presenting Visa’s experience on The power of data for effective decision-making, in addition to community innovation towards sustainability, by presenting both the companies “Jumbook” and “Nadira”.

The most prominent speakers in the “Innovation Dialogues”:

■ Sultan bin Sulayem talks about Dubai’s story of sustainable innovation in international transport and logistics.

■ Mona Al-Marri and Malik Al-Malik participate in a session on innovation and economics in the media.

■ Khalfan Belhoul reviews the issue of the Emirates and the institutionalization of the future.

■ Younis Al Nasser highlights the role of data in innovation and shaping the future.