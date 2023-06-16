“Artificial intelligence has entered advertising in a very heavy way for years now, but right now, generative artificial intelligence is entering even more strongly.” This was stated by Paolo Dello Vicario CEO of ByTek at We Make Future in Rimini, the digital future fair.

“They’re coming in bidding optimization systems in an even stronger way than in the past and the choice is increasingly being delegated to the machine. And therefore, in this sense, optimizations and the ability to govern from the outside the choices made on a daily basis and every millisecond by artificial intelligence, but with the human ability to keep the pieces together become fundamental; the models that are being used that will be introduced on all platforms shortly, that have already been introduced on all platforms are models that are in any case generalist and have government needs. The people, the advertisers, the marketers who deal with advertising must continue to have the governance of the strategy, the overall vision and must be able to provide one thing that is fundamental: having the models, i.e. the context, the ability to provide this context, give background information, direct the machine in making decisions, makes all the difference in the world.”