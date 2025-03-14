Those who have an idea about some type of invention, have a term until July 16 to present it to the James Dyson Award 2025. Since its creation in 2005, this contest of the foundation of the British company of vacuum cleaners and beauty devices, among others, has become a reference in the promotion of creativity and innovation among young engineering and design students.

With more than 400 supported projects and more than one million euros delivered in prizes, this international competition ends up being the new call for the purpose of continuing to promote ingenious solutions to the most urgent problems in the world.

This year’s edition will take place in 28 countries and regions, offering an opportunity for young inventors to present projects with real impact. Metallic awards are a strong incentive: 36,000 euros for the international winner and 6,000 euros for national winners. But beyond economic recognition, the contest provides a media platform that can be key in the evolution of projects towards their large -scale marketing and development.

Over the years, James Dyson Award has promoted initiatives with a great social and technological impact. A clear example is Mom Incubators, a low -cost inflatable incubator created by James Roberts. This device has been fundamental to serve more than 10,000 newborns in areas with limited access to medical resources, including conflict areas such as Ukraine.

Spain has also shone in this contest with great impact projects. In 2020, The Blue Box, created by Judit Giró, was the winning project in our country. It is an innovative biomedical device that allows breast cancer to be detected through a simple urine sample. Since then, The Blue Box has evolved to become a start-up with great potential in the health sector.

Another of the projects that have left their mark is Soapen, finalist in the United States. Developed by Shubham Issar and Amanat Anand, this invention consists of a colored soap pen that teaches children the importance of hand washing in a fun way. After receiving the support of James Dyson Award, Soapen launched in 2018 and continues to grow with the aim of improving child hygiene globally.

For Sir James Dyson, founder of Dyson, innovation is key to face current challenges. “I started with James Dyson Award 20 years ago with the mission of inspiring and supporting the next generation of design engineers. The brilliant ideas we have seen since then show that young people are passionate about providing solutions to current problems in the world, using design, engineering and technology, in medicine, environment and much more. I am looking forward to discovering what inventions will be presented this year: good luck!

The project selection process is divided into several stages. In each country or participating region, a national jury will evaluate the candidacies based on criteria such as functionality, design process, differentiation and commercial viability. In the case of Spain, the jury will be composed of renowned experts in science, design and engineering: Eduardo Sáenz de Cabezón, scientific disseminator, mathematician and professor at the University of La Rioja; Lucía Almagro, biotechnologist and disseminator of science and health; María Fernanda Rodríguez, Senior Design Engineer in Dyson; and Mayma de la Rosa Degrelle; PR & COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER OF DYSON IBERIA.

The national winners will be announced on September 10, 2025, while the 20 world finalists will be selected by Dyson engineers on October 15. Finally, James Dyson will choose international winners on November 5. Current students or recent graduates interested in participating can present their projects through the official page of the contest (