On March 2, 2021, a blood donation campaign will be held at the Argumenty i Fakty Publishing House from 9.00 to 11.50. At 12.00 a press conference will be held here on the topic:

“Donor Day. Innovation at the service of good “

Dear friends! In the Year of Science and Technology “Arguments and Facts” together with partners LG Electronics and the Blood Service invite you to take part in a kind free action with a proud name – Donor Day.

On March 2, from 09.00 to 11.50 in the Round Hall “AiF” (Myasnitskaya st., 42), a medical laboratory for blood sampling will be deployed, where you can donate blood and thereby save someone’s life. It is known that the word “donor” comes from the Latin donare – “to give”. Today everyone has such an opportunity. Hurry to do good! Join us!

The press conference will be attended by:

Mr. YengNam Ro (YoungNam Roh), President of LG Electronics in Russia and CIS countries;

(YoungNam Roh), President of LG Electronics in Russia and CIS countries; Artem Oganov Professor of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Professor of Skoltech, the author of the USPEX program for the creation of methods for the computer design of new materials and the prediction of crystal structures;

Professor of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Professor of Skoltech, the author of the USPEX program for the creation of methods for the computer design of new materials and the prediction of crystal structures; Ivan Stilidi , Director Director of the N.N. N.N. Blokhin, MD, DSc, Professor, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences;

, Director Director of the N.N. N.N. Blokhin, MD, DSc, Professor, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences; Julia Baranovskaya , TV presenter;

, TV presenter; Tatiana Shahnes , PR and CSR Director of LG Electronics;

, PR and CSR Director of LG Electronics; Egor Konchalovsky , film director and producer;

, film director and producer; Ekaterina Odintsova , TV presenter, founder of PR Trend agency;

, TV presenter, founder of PR Trend agency; Anastasia Makeeva , theater, film and dubbing actress, singer, TV presenter;

, theater, film and dubbing actress, singer, TV presenter; Tutta Larsen , TV and radio host, journalist, actress, singer;

, TV and radio host, journalist, actress, singer; Fields Polyakova , theater and film actress;

, theater and film actress; Irina Pegova , theater and film actress;

, theater and film actress; Alisa Tolkacheva, artist, clothing designer, poet, blogger.

Moderator – Natalia Andrushchenko, political commentator.

Volunteer donors will have the opportunity to take part in the press conference and ask questions of famous scientists and cultural figures.

The donor should have a passport with him. Before donating blood, each potential donor will undergo an express analysis and examination by a general practitioner.

After blood collection, the donor will receive compensation for lunch in the amount of 1000 rubles and a certificate for HR about the need to provide a day off in agreement with the manager. And also a souvenir from LG.

Information on COVID-19:

If you have had a coronavirus infection or received a two-stage vaccination against COVID-19, then you can donate blood after 1 month.

Why is it important to take part in Donor Day and donate blood?

Every minute someone in Russia needs a blood transfusion. Your blood is very much needed by victims of burns and injuries, patients with cancer, during difficult childbirth and during complex operations.

Blood and its components cannot be synthesized artificially, therefore donors are the only source of blood and its components;

At least 1.5 million people need blood transfusions every year.

A memo on preparation for donating blood is required to be read and followed by a potential donor.

Donor memo

Any healthy citizen over the age of 18 with a body weight of at least 50 kg can become a donor.

How to prepare for a blood donation?

On the eve and on the day of donating blood, it is prohibited to eat fatty, fried, spicy and smoked foods, sausages, as well as meat, fish and dairy products, poultry, eggs and butter (including vegetable), chocolate, nuts and dates, bananas, sugary carbonated drinks, incl. energy.

You cannot donate blood on an empty stomach! It is better to drink sweet tea with jam, juices, fruit drinks, compotes, mineral water, eat bread, crackers, dryers, boiled cereals, pasta in water without oil, vegetables and fruits, except for avocados, beets, tomatoes, bananas and citrus fruits.

Alcohol must not be consumed 48 hours before the visit to the transfusion station, and medications containing aspirin and analgesics must not be taken 72 hours before.

In the morning you need to have a light breakfast, and just before the procedure, the donor is given sweet tea.

Also, 3 hours before donating blood, you should refrain from smoking.

Doctors have found that the body reacts best to blood loss in the morning hours. And the earlier the donation takes place, the easier this procedure is tolerated. After 12:00, it is recommended to donate blood only to regular donors.

You should not donate blood after a night shift or just a sleepless night.

Do not plan to donate blood just before exams, competitions, the delivery of a project, during a particularly intense period of work, etc.

Don’t forget to bring your passport. Specialists of the Blood Service accept donors ONLY according to the original passport.

As for the state of health during the blood supply, some people experience slight dizziness. The malaise can be caused by a decrease in hemoglobin levels, which causes a drop in blood pressure. However, usually the body of a healthy person copes with this easily.

After donating blood

Sit quietly in the donor break room for 10-15 minutes.

If you feel dizzy, contact the nursing staff. The easiest way to help yourself is to lie down and raise your legs above your head, or sit down and lower your head between your knees. Never try to walk or drive if you feel dizzy!

Leave the bandage on for 3-4 hours and try not to get it wet. This will prevent bruising (if bruising occurs, bandage with heparin ointment or troxevasin at night).

On this day, avoid heavy physical and sports activities, heavy lifting, including shopping bags.

Eat fully and regularly within 2 days after donation and drink at least 2 liters of liquid per day: juices, water, weak tea. Drinking alcohol is not recommended.

How often can blood be donated?

For the safety of donation, it is also important to follow the rules established by doctors. So, men can donate blood no more than 5 times a year, women – no more than 4.

Contraindications

Before donating blood, the donor undergoes a free medical examination, which includes examination by a physician and preliminary laboratory examination. At the same time, there are a number of contraindications to donation: absolute, that is, independent of the duration of the disease and the results of treatment, and temporary – valid only for a certain period.

Absolute contraindications

(withdrawal from donation regardless of the duration of the disease and the results of treatment)

HIV infection;

syphilis;

viral hepatitis;

tuberculosis;

blood diseases;

oncological diseases;

peptic ulcer of the stomach and duodenum;

achilic gastritis;

bronchial asthma;

urolithiasis disease;

endocrine system diseases;

high myopia (5 D or more);

cardiovascular diseases;

surgical interventions for resection and transplantation of organs (stomach, kidney, gallbladder, spleen, ovaries, uterus, etc.) and others.

Full list available by link >>

The event will take place at the address: Moscow, Myasnitskaya st., 42, “AiF” edition, Round Hall. The press conference will be broadcast live on the AiF Press Center’s YouTube channel.

