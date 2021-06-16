Event ‘Innovation as a lever to fight against climate change’, offered by EL PAÍS and Acciona.

Innovation is one of the levers to effectively fight against climate change, understanding by innovation both the application of disruptive technologies and the development of creative solutions that allow us to maintain our quality of life without compromising the future of the planet. To deepen these disruptive formulas EL PAÍS, in collaboration with Acciona, will host the meeting this Thursday Innovation as a lever to fight climate change, in which the Minister of Science and Innovation, Pedro Duque, will participate.

The event begins at 9:30 on Thursday with the presentation of Carlos de Vega, deputy director of EL PAÍS. Next, Minister Pedro Duque will intervene to make way for a table moderated by Patricia Fernández de Lis, EL PAÍS chief editor of Science and director of Matter. The debate will be attended by Minister Duque, along with Eduardo Sáenz de Cabezón, mathematician, scientific disseminator, professor at the University of La Rioja and presenter of Órbita Laika; David Cuartielles, co-founder of Arduino and researcher associated with IoTaP (University of Malmö) and Raúl Rivero, CIO of Acciona.

We are at the dawn of a technological revolution that will change the way we work, conceive the world and interact. Concepts like blockchain, internet of things, 3D printing, augmented reality or smart cities, among others, are part not only of our vocabulary but of our day to day. And yet, we are still barely able to glimpse the depth of the changes they are going to generate in our society.

To manage this transition, the Spanish Strategy for Science, Technology and Innovation 2021-2027 seeks to improve this position in terms of innovation and for this it intends, among other objectives, “to strengthen public-private collaboration and promote knowledge transfer.” Likewise, the private sector plays a very relevant role in the national commitment to R & D & i, especially in sectors as strategic as infrastructures, a traditional sector that has been reinventing itself up to now to achieve greater resilience in the face of climate change. and that of renewable energies, in which Spain can be placed in the world leader.