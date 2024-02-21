The Innovation Award and the Startup Beer & Food Attraction Award – ITALIAN EXHIBITION GROUP 2024 and #BBTechExpo has decreed, after a selection by the Evaluation Committee, the most innovative projects present at the fair. The categories range from innovative concepts to sustainability, from labeling to packaging up to the use of digital technologies to improve product efficiency.

“Fairs are based on innovation: for us it is of fundamental importance to welcome new projects and new entrepreneurial realities every year to give space and opportunity to present themselves directly in the field, so as to understand what their impact on the market could be. Our intention is to continue to be the home for this type of innovation” says Corrado Peraboni, CEO of Italian Exhibition Group. The Innovation Award and the Startup Beer & Food Attraction Award – ITALIAN EXHIBITION GROUP 2024 and #BBTechExpo has decreed, after a selection by the Evaluation Committee, the most innovative projects present at the fair. The categories range from innovative concepts to sustainability, from labeling to packaging up to the use of digital technologies to improve product efficiency.

Through the StartUp area and the Innovation District, created in collaboration and with the main partnership of ANGI – National Association of Young Innovators, Italian Exhibition Group SpA has consolidated its role as an incubator with the aim of creating new business opportunities and promoting the dialogue between the business world and young entrepreneurial realities that offer technologies, services and solutions in the Out of Home sector.

The winners of the Innovation Award were: Birrificio Otus, Cooperativa Italiana Catering, Blubai, Labeldoo, Emma and Partesa. The winners of the Startup Award were: Forniamolaristorazione, YEASTIME and FOURGREEN.

“Fairs are based on innovation: for us it is of fundamental importance to welcome new projects and new entrepreneurial realities every year to give space and opportunity to present themselves directly in the field, so as to understand what their impact on the market could be. Our intention is to continue to be the home for these types of innovations” so Corrado Peraboni, CEO of Italian Exhibition Group.

“Innovation in the food & beverage world is making giant strides. New technologies represent a fundamental aid for the development of businesses in the horeca sector: from the application of artificial intelligence to web portals, from smart payments to the sustainability of ingredients. And many of these excellences were hosted right within the innovation district and startup area promoted by Beer&Food Attraction and Italian Exhibition Group and as Angi – National Association of Young Innovators we are pleased to be the main partner of this extraordinary successful project“. Thus Gabriele Ferrieri President of ANGI.