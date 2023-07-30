The world is witnessing massive climatic changes with the rapid development in all fields, which necessitated serious thinking from governments in taking practical steps to confront these changes, and the UAE was at the forefront of countries that adopted “sustainability” among the main axes of its development strategy, and based on that the uniqueness of “Emirates Today” This space is for issues of sustainability, climate change and food security.

The Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi confirmed its work to take proactive measures and provide new proposals and solutions to enhance economic diversification through innovation and the use of low-carbon technologies, noting that the climate change strategy for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi identified two main axes to ensure business continuity and enhance its resilience in facing the risks of climate change. The first axis is special By reducing emissions while maintaining economic growth, and the second axis focuses on enhancing the flexibility of the main economic sectors in adapting to expected risks.

In detail, the authority stressed that the Emirate of Abu Dhabi is committed to achieving its goals of reducing emissions by 47 million tons of greenhouse gases by 2030, noting that it will, during the next five years, reduce the emirate’s emissions by 22% from the level of total emissions in 2016, which is equivalent to emissions Carbon dioxide stored by 500 million trees for 10 years, to ensure the protection of the infrastructure, energy, environment and health sectors from the repercussions of climate change by 2050. She indicated that the climate change strategy for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi aims to enhance the emirate’s resilience in facing the risks of climate change, And support efforts to achieve the goals of climate neutrality, and enhance the emirate’s contribution to supporting the UAE’s global leadership role in the field of sustainability, attracting investments, and ensuring sustainable economic growth, pointing out that Abu Dhabi’s presence among the most flexible and adaptive cities with the effects of climate change in the region makes it a more attractive destination for investment and competencies. and business projects.

The Authority stated that the two axes of mitigating climate change and adapting to climate change will be implemented through 81 innovative initiatives and 12 strategic projects in various relevant vital fields, including the production of low-emission vehicles, encouraging the cultivation of mangroves, supporting sustainable supply initiatives, and strengthening building codes. Supporting investment and innovation in the environmental field, and developing carbon-negative technologies, carbon removal methods, and cleaner renewable resources.

It is worth noting that the launch of the climate change strategy for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi demonstrates the climate leadership of the UAE at the regional and international levels, and supports the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement. The UAE was the first country in the region to join the agreement and sign its provisions, in addition to being the first country to transform energy supplies into clean energy, by switching to renewable energy sources, and developing a plan to reach climate neutrality by 2050.

The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi confirmed that the Mangroves-Abu Dhabi initiative enhances the emirate’s position as a leading global center for research and innovation in the field of mangroves conservation, noting that this initiative serves as a platform aimed at developing innovative solutions for planting mangroves, contributing to mitigating the effects of climate change and encouraging individuals Society to contribute to preserving the environment, in addition to establishing an advanced nursery for mangroves in Abu Dhabi to become a center for research and studies.

The Authority indicated that it had successfully completed the second phase of the “Blue Carbon” environmental and social responsibility project, which aims to preserve mangroves in the emirate. This phase included the scattering of more than 35,000 mangrove seeds in the port area using innovative drone technology for agriculture.

COP

In a report, the United Nations defined net-zero emissions as reducing greenhouse gas emissions to as close to zero as possible, with any remaining emissions reabsorbed from the atmosphere, for example by oceans and forests.

Under the title “The climate is livable… Commitments to reduce emissions must be backed by bold and credible measures,” the report stated that science shows that in order to avoid the worst effects of climate change and preserve a livable planet, the global temperature increase must be limited to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. Currently, the Earth is about 1.1 degrees Celsius warmer than it was in the late 19th century, with emissions continuing to rise. To keep global warming to no more than 1.5°C – as required by the Paris Agreement – emissions must be cut by 45% by 2030 and reach net zero emissions by 2050.

The transition to a net-zero emissions world is one of the greatest challenges humanity has faced. This will only be achieved by a complete transformation of how we produce, consume and move.

The energy sector is the source of about three-quarters of greenhouse gas emissions today and is key to avoiding the worst effects of climate change. Replacing polluting energy from coal, gas and oil with energy from renewable sources, such as wind or the sun, would significantly reduce carbon emissions.

Food security

The UAE is working to diversify its menus with local products

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment stated that the UAE is working to diversify menus with local products, integrate climate education into school curricula, adopt clean energy, and significantly reduce food waste. During her participation in a session recently organized by the World Food Program, in the presence of a group of members of the School Meals Alliance, the Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Maryam Al Muhairi, stressed the fundamental link between the challenges of climate change and food security, pointing to the importance of strengthening efforts to support societies in facing the effects of climate change. She stated that the UAE has doubled its commitment to transform food systems towards more sustainable systems, especially during the current year (the year of sustainability) and with the country’s preparation to host the Conference of the Parties (COP28).

She explained that school meals act as transformative tools to achieve food systems transformation and climate action, which is confirmed by the recent “white paper” issued by the School Health and Nutrition Research Consortium, which states the need for an innovative approach to make immediate improvements to school meals.

“Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing” adopts the highest standards of sustainability

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment adopts the highest standards of sustainability and the use of green systems and environmentally friendly applications in the projects it implements.

In this regard, the corporation obtained eight international “ISO” certificates, in recognition of the corporation’s commitment to the principles and standards of excellence, innovation and sustainability.

The Corporation adopts the highest standards of quality and follows international best practices to provide quality services, affirming its keenness to provide proactive government services whose primary goal is to delight customers by following best practices in management and work, and to make innovation and sustainability basic principles of the Corporation’s work system.

Among the most prominent aspects of sustainability that the Foundation adopts when implementing its housing projects is the insulation of roofs using the combo system, which contains water and thermal insulators, the use of double tempered glass for heat and sound insulation, the use of green concrete, as well as the use of insulated bricks in the external walls, and the recycling of the resulting water. From the air conditioning and use for the purpose of watering, and the use of environmentally friendly dyes.

UAE environment

Ghaf is a drought tolerant tree that can remain green even in harsh desert environments. It is an important tree for both animal and plant species. It is considered the national tree of the UAE and a cultural symbol, as it possesses an amazing ability to adapt perfectly to the arid desert environment.