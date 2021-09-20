From the mountain bike of the Nineties to the new city eBikes to be ever greener. Customs and fashions change but not the passion for two wheels which in Italy have an increasingly demanding and refined market. The production and sale of Made in Italy bicycles has nothing to envy to other manufacturing sectors: after a phase of contraction, which characterized the two-wheel industry between the late nineties and 2017, due to the delocalization of supply chains and a decline of internal demand, from 2018 to today Italian production has increased by 20% thanks to the phenomenon of the electric bicycle driven by the new sustainable mobility policies and the ecological sprint of the inhabitants, citizens and tourists themselves. This is what emerges from the last Banca Ifis Market Watch which, for the second consecutive year, is Premium partner of the Italian cycling Classics. The Bank has chosen to give value to sports sponsorship with a detailed analysis of the entire bicycle ecosystem: a supply chain that counts approximately 2,900 companies for 17,000 employees and produces revenues of 9 billion euros per year. The good news, according to the analysis, is that in the two-year period 2021-2022 one in two industries expects an increase in revenues and only 10% estimate a contraction. A sign of a sector that is growing on the wave of innovation and a sustainable footprint: in 2020 over 3 million bikes were produced in Italy, + 20% compared to 2018. Now, however, good urban practices are needed and the PNRR is the opportunity not to be missed.

The companies in the sector – which includes manufacturers of industrial machines for the production of bicycles (5%), manufacturers of bicycles and components (21%) and wholesalers, retailers and hirers (74%) – reside mainly in the North of the country: 22% in Lombardy, 19% in Veneto, 14% in Piedmont, 10% in Emilia-Romagna. And they are particularly projected on foreign markets: around 42% of turnover (633 million euros) goes beyond the border. As many as 48% of the companies that bring Made in Italy components and products abroad are based in the Northeast; 52% of sales are destined for Europe. The import, especially of components, has a strong weight: over half of the producers and wholesalers import material from abroad. And the

China is the first supplier. On this front, the industry is suffering from the increase in the prices of raw materials. The high dependence on foreign countries led to waiting times of up to 300 days for the supply of components in Europe in 2020. Consequently, the European component manufacturers (25% market share

Italy) have set themselves the goal of less dependence on non-EU supply and triple the value produced in 2025 to 6 billion euros.

In 2020, 90% of Italian producers increased or left the share allocated to investments unchanged. Digital, sustainability and research are at the top of the investment plans. According to the sample, in the two-year period 2021-2022, 45% of entrepreneurs intend to expand their reference markets and 29% will also aim to renew the offer. The market is vibrant with a strong demand for cheaper and more technological products. On the eBike front, in the last 5 years in Italy, sales of electric bicycles have quintupled, going from just over 50,000 pieces per year to 280,000 in 2020, 14% of the total sold. 80% of distributors expect an increase also in the two-year period 2021-2022. 90% of manufacturers are confident that the eBike will be a revolution

lasting mobility due to the growing attention to sustainability, incentives to purchase and innovation that bring ever lighter and more performing models.

Reducing the environmental impact is a priority for about 8 out of 10 companies. 69% of producers are engaged in waste recycling, 24% have taken steps to reduce production waste, 21% focus on reducing consumption and on energy efficiency works, 16% on the use of renewable energy sources and 9% managed to reduce emissions and the use of pollutants. About a quarter of companies are engaged in circular economy actions (share that rises to 31% among companies with more than 20 employees), in particular in projects that

take into account the end of life of existing products (75%) or circular design (25%).

In 2020, over 2 million bikes were sold in our country, including made in Italy and imported products (+ 17% compared to 2019 and + 26% compared to 2018) of which 1.73 million traditional bikes (+ 14% ) and 280,000 eBikes (+ 44%). About 50% on average of Italian production and sales is reserved for amateur sports cycling where there are 10.7 million fans (about 21% of the entire population), of which 4 million are amateur sports enthusiasts and cycle tourism who they are concentrated in Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna and Veneto. The latter are 71% men, resident in the North (57%) and 50% have a medium-high income. For them the passion for two wheels crosses with that for nature and sustainability: 87% are committed to recycling,

71% would like to reduce car use, 72% prefer holidays to include physical activity.

According to Legambiente, the cyclists who choose Italy for their holidays every year spend a total of about 4.6 billion euros, equal to 5.6% of the entire tourism expenditure generated at national level. It is a phenomenon located above all in Northern Italy that attracts many foreigners (62% of the total cyclists) who generate an expense of 2.9 billion euros a year and come mainly from Germany, France and Austria. Overall, 55 million overnight stays per year on the national territory are attributable to cycle tourism. Trentino-Alto Adige offers the best best practices with a wide range of routes, a transport network, refreshment points and services dedicated to two wheels. The region achieves an average of 338 thousand euros in revenues per cycle kilometer. By adapting to these quality standards, the sector could collect, according to the estimates of the Banca Ifis Research Department, around 20 billion euros from cycle tourists, effectively quadrupling the current volumes. One of the key elements to improve the offer is the strengthening of the dedicated road network. To date, the cycle paths present in the 22 main Italian cities extend for 2,341 km, to which will be added a further 2,626 km of paths already provided for in the Urban Sustainable Mobility Plans, and 58,000 km of cycle paths. The Ministry of Infrastructure and Sustainable Mobility provides funds for 600 million euros under the PNRR for “soft mobility” for the construction of 1,800 km of cycle paths.