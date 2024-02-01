The book “Quelli del Giubbino Giallo” by Sara Bordoni, recently presented at the Chamber of Deputies in Rome, represents a vivid example of how social innovation and inclusion can be promoted through volunteering and education. The event, held on January 30, 2024, was a celebration of the values ​​of inclusion, intergenerationality and active citizenship, promoted by Auser Lombardia and CSI Lombardia. The presentation of the book saw the participation of important figures such as the President of the National Auser, Domenico Pantaleo, the President of the National CSI, Vittorio Bosio, and the Mayor of Gallarate, Andrea Cassani. The speeches emphasized the importance of social inclusion and solidarity between generations. The President of ANGI (National Association of Young Innovators), Gabriele Ferrieri, also participated, highlighting the importance of new technologies in supporting society in the debate chaired by the Hon. Maria Chiara Gadda: “I am pleased to have spoken in the Chamber of Deputies to bring the testimony of young innovators on the topic of social innovation, training and the third sector to highlight the importance of new technologies as a tool to support those who live and support social issues. Special thanks to Sara Bordoni for the invitation, to the friends of Auser and the Centro Sportivo Italiano, to the Hon. Gadda for the hospitality and to all the people who work with passion and enthusiasm in the world of assistance to families, children and disabled people“. The book is proposed not only as a story of human experiences but also as a tool to stimulate other cities to replicate Gallarate's innovative social network model, which currently involves 18 municipalities and supports over 40 children with disabilities and their families.