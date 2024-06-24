The most awaited event for technology and innovation enthusiasts has finally arrived in Bologna: the Wmf – We Make Future. This international fair, held at BolognaFiere, is an unmissable opportunity to discover the latest innovations in terms of artificial intelligence, robotics, digital and much more. For three days, visitors will be able to immerse themselves in a futuristic world of talks, shows and spectacular demonstrations.

A Journey into the Future

If you like drones, this is the right place for you. At Wmf, you will be able to see drones that fly like Harry Potter’s Quidditch balls, performing breathtaking acrobatics. But that’s not all: they will also be there robot dogs And intelligent humanoids thanks to ChatGPT, able to communicate with you in your language. The precision of virtual dives will allow you to explore highly valuable archaeological areas in detail, like never before.

Gravity’s Flying Man at Wmf

One of the highlights of the fair was certainly the flight of the flying man in the suit Gravity. Attendees were left speechless watching this unique show, which demonstrated how technology can be used not only for shows, but also for more practical purposes such as rescue or military operations. The roar and back air made it necessary to use earplugs, but it was worth it.

Drone Soccer: New for Europe

The drone soccer it’s another attraction that you can’t LOSE. In Korea it is already very popular, but for Europe this is new. The first international drone soccer challenge will see four teams compete in an exciting competition, during the second day of the Wmf.

Humanoids and Artificial Intelligence

Humanoid robots like the famous one Pepper they are no longer a novelty, but the possibility of speaking to them in your language, as if you were conversing with a human being, is truly fascinating. Thanks to ChatGPT’s artificial intelligence, these robots can offer personalized and secure services to businesses, ensuring absolute data protection.

Cutting-edge Cultural Experiences

There is no shortage of technological innovations in the cultural field too. At the stand of Mic, you will be able to experience a virtual journey into the Tomb of the Diver in Paestum, thanks to a 3D viewer and the digitization work of the Modena-based company Haltadefinizione. A unique experience that will make you see first-hand the future of technology applied to culture.

The Wmf it is much more than just a fair: it is a platform for building an inclusive and sustainable future, which promotes open and innovative communities. Cosmano Lombard, CEO and founder of Search On Media Group, opened the event with these words, underlining the importance of staying in Italy and continuing to innovate. With a rich program that ranges from music to governance, including privacy and the protection of rights, the Wmf confirms itself as an unmissable event for those who want to look to the future with optimism and curiosity.

What is the technological innovation that most impressed you at Wmf? Share your opinion in the comments!