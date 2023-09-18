L’Artificial Intelligence is also innovating diagnostic imaging and scientific research clinic thanks to the processing of a large amount of data. The application of AI is leading more rapidly towards the creation of new engineered drugs playing an important role in medicine and healthcare industry. These are some steps that AI allows us to cover, highlighted today during the2023 edition of the Bracco Innovation Day, today in Milan, at the Human Technopole Auditorium, in the heart of the Mind technological district. This year the event was entitled “Unlocking the AI ​​Revolution – A Symposium on the future of the Healthcare Industry and Diagnostic Imaging in the era of Artificial Intelligence” and it was a weighty agenda. The works were opened by Fulvio Renoldi Bracco, Vice President and CEO of Bracco Imaging and concluded by the President and CEO of the Bracco Group, Diana Bracco.

Three discussion sessions animated the Bracco Group symposium with important international keynote speakers, including the president of Human Technopole, Gianmario Verona, and Marcella Panucci, Head of Cabinet of the Ministry of University and Research. In the first session, the innovations of Artificial Intelligence in drug discovery, omics sciences and pharmaceutical manufacturing were explored, highlighting how AI will play an important role in many aspects of medicine and the health industry. But the experts present also shined a light on the ability of AI to accelerate the creation of new drugs engineered for a specific target, facilitate the study and management of large quantities of data in the omics field for the prevention and treatment of human pathologies ; and in making the production area more efficient in order to maximize yields and minimize environmental impact.

Artificial Intelligence was also at the center of the second session of work dedicated to the impact of AI in radiology, where significant issues in the panorama of the adoption of AI in the field of diagnostic imaging were addressed. In fact, it has been highlighted how AI can improve diagnostic accuracy and efficiency and at the same time optimize clinical workloads. In this scenario, different speakers confronted each other, bringing academic and industrial testimonies into the same arena.

The third final session was also attended by the representatives of the European and regional institutions, Claudia Colla, Head of the Regional Representation of the European Commission in Italy, and Alessandro Fermi, Councilor for University, Research and Innovation of the Lombardy Region, with Verona and Panucci. The third round of the day’s work addressed the many ethical, political and regulatory aspects that national and international institutions are facing today in the face of the Artificial Intelligence Revolution. Opening this last session, Diana Bracco, President and CEO of the Bracco Group, first explained the growing importance of diagnostic imaging for patient health, a sector in which the company is a global leader.

“Imaging is increasingly confirming itself as a pillar of contemporary medicine and an essential element in the identification of pathologies and in the development of innovative therapeutic lines. In fact, it has been understood throughout the world” stated Diana Bracco adding that “early diagnoses do not they only allow personalized and precision medicine, but they help to deal with diseases in the initial stages with substantial savings for health services”.

“Precision imaging – thanks also to its non-invasive nature, associated with minimal risks for the patient – will be increasingly central in the medicine of the future, where diagnostics and therapy appear increasingly united” also said Diana Bracco who then also focused on the potential and risks of the AI ​​revolution in diagnostic imaging. “Artificial Intelligence – observed the top manager – will help the work of our radiologists, supporting them in making increasingly precise and reliable reports. I am thinking, for example, of the greater accuracy that AI will be able to guarantee in the interpretation of images and in the detection of injuries”. “Of course, we all know that this new, powerful technology also entails risks, starting with those linked to the protection of patients’ personal data or the vulnerability of data systems. AI therefore poses new challenges to institutions which are at the time technical, regulatory, social and ethical-political” said the CEO of the Bracco Group.