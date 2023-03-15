comes a new material green alternative to plastic. It’s called AlkipaperTm ​​and it’s a biocomposite material with which objects such as containers or furnishings can be made. To produce this innovative sustainable material is the newborn startups Alkivio – from the ancient Greek ‘the force of life’ – launched by‘Italian Institute of Technology and from Novacart. Alkivio Srl Società Benefit was founded thanks to a loan of approximately 2 million euros – invested by the Italian multinational – and will bring AlkipaperTm ​​to the market which can be used to create objects that are currently produced in plastic, in various industrial sectors: from packaging to agriculture, from sport to design, from animal care to objects of daily use or for personal care and many other applications.

Iit and Novacart ensure that the newborn company is already able to produce hundreds of kilos of AlkipaperTm ​​thanks to a pre-industrial plant installed in the research and development laboratories at Novacart. The Italian multinational – specialized in the production of paper baking trays for the food sector – after investing and supporting the activities of the joint research laboratory since 2016 – created with the Smart Materials group of Iit at the headquarters in Garbagnate Monastero – has decided thus to sponsor the establishment of the start-up. The scientific research center and the multinational explain that the research activities of the joint [email protected] laboratory have led not only to the foundation of the new company but also to the development of intellectual property granted under exclusive license to Alkivio by Iit and Novacart.

The startup Alkivio is based in Garbagnate Monastero, in the province of Lecco, at the headquarters of the Novacart Group, and during 2023 it will install its industrial production line a few meters from the Novacart productions, thus managing to transform the ‘zero km’ production residue, essentially composed of paper, cardboard and cellulose, in AlkipaperTm. “With this new biocomposite material we can make objects, containers, furnishings for daily use in various sectors; solutions capable of being long-lasting but which, at the end of their life, do not show the typical resistance of traditional plastic” explains the managing director of Alkivio , Fulvio Puzone.

The Chairman of the Board of Alkivio, Carlo Anghileri, points out that “innovation and development are founding elements of every company of the Novacart Group. In almost 100 years of history we have achieved a clear leadership in our reference sectors”. Anghileri underlines that Alkivio “will open up new horizons for us and we are happy to create a completely Italian high-tech, green and quality production”. “With Alkivio we bet on leading a green material in sectors that are also very far from those traditionally served by Novacart products” articulates the president of the Alkivio Board.

The two players also explain that the Novacart industrial residue represents a management expense for the Group, but thanks to the technology developed with Iit and the birth of Alkivio, it can be transformed into ‘secondary raw material’ to obtain another product with high commercial value in a logic of circular economy.

Iit and Novacart also indicate that AlkipaperTm, a ‘sustainable’ material due to its origin, production process and intrinsic characteristics, is made in the form of granules (pellets) and can be used by all companies that produce objects in traditional plastic through industrial production techniques such as injection molding, extrusion, thermoforming, blow molding and 3D printing, without any need to modify existing systems.

“This new biocomposite, in addition to being characterized by a completely sustainable production chain, facilitates the way for the ecological transition in a significantly polluting sector, above all due to the difficulties of disposing of traditional plastic products which still have low recycling percentages, difficulties in reuse and a high persistence if dispersed, given that degradation in the environment can even exceed a thousand years” reads the note in which it is underlined that the price of the new material will be in line with the main competitors on the market.

This new material, in fact, will be adaptable to everyone’s needs based on the characteristics of resistance, flexibility and durability required. There are currently over 90 different formulations of AlkipaperTm ​​which correspond to different mechanical and physical characteristics. In the coming months, with the arrival of the new equipment, large-scale production will begin which will reach over 900 tons of material per year, while over the next 24 months the hiring of over 10 additional personnel is expected.

The Alkivio team is made up of Fulvio Puzone, arriving from the Iit Technology Transfer and now CEO, Malena Oliveros, Maria Genovese and Alexander Davis Iit researchers – and experts in innovative materials who have become Alkivio Product Developers – who will devote themselves to research , development and production. The operating team is closely supported by Novacart who is widely present on the company’s board.