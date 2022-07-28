If at a certain historical moment the production of organoids was relegated to the field of futuristic science fiction, today it has become a bioscientific reality that promotes the development of organoids in order to give life to new realities on the front of performing therapies for various pathologies. However, there are still obstacles such as the production of these important tools of the digestive system, which are difficult to reproduce.

Even with entire teams of highly skilled scientists harnessing all the best combinations and equipment, one batch of starting material can generate many small spheroids of organ precursor cells that can then be grown into specific organoid types. However, there remains concern about the next batch which may produce few or no spheroids.

As a result, laboratory teams often experience delays in producing the organoids they need for preclinical experiments seeking to test the safety or potency of potential drugs or for basic research to delve into the genetic and molecular activities that cause disease. .

To give hope is a team of experts from Cincinnati Children’s who claimed to possess a method that has overcome obstacles in production. The new method is already being used to advance studies within the medical center. But because the materials involved can be frozen and thawed and continue to produce high-quality organoids, this discovery allows starting materials to be shipped to other labs anywhere in the world, which could trigger significantly accelerated gastrointestinal use during research.

The results of the study have been published in the scientific journal Stem Cell Reports.

Organoid production to accelerate research: this is what the new method is all about

“This method can make organoids a more accessible tool,” said the first author Amy PitstickMS, manager of the Pluripotent Stem Cell Facility from Cincinnati Children’s: “We show that the aggregation approach produces consistently high yields and we have shown that precursor cells can be thawed from cyrogenic storage to produce them in the small intestine.”

“Using this approach will allow many research labs to use organoids in their experiments without the time and expense it takes to learn how to grow induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs),” said corresponding author. Chris Mayhew, director of the pluripotent stem cell structure. “The ability to freeze precursor cells will also allow laboratories to easily produce without having to start each new experiment with complicated and highly variable iPSC differentiation.”

Generally, in order to produce organoids, it is necessary to collect skin or blood cells that are converted in the laboratory to produce iPSC. To use them to make intestinal ones, highly skilled lab staff cultivated a flat layer of organ precursor cells called the midgut endoderm.

Given the right conditions, early stage organoids called spheroids spontaneously form into spheres of 3D cells. These are collected and transferred to a growth medium that provides the signals necessary for cells to form into the specific cell types of a human organ, in this case the small intestine. But the number of spheroids generated in this way proved inconsistent.

The Cincinnati Children’s group of experts determined that it was possible to collect the unused precursor cell layer and use a centrifuge to guide the cells into hundreds of tiny wells contained on small plastic plates. This required the training of 3D cell aggregates which can be collected and used for the production of organoids. Tests detailed in the paper show that spheroids made in this way have no significant differences from those that grew spontaneously.

In a second step, the highly skilled team of scientists placed the precursor cell samples in freezers for storage. Once these cells were thawed and aggregated, they also formed viable spheroids. Research has confirmed that these spheroids can be reliably grown into more mature organoids that mimic the functions of the small intestine, large intestine (colon). and the lower part of the stomach which connects to the intestine (antrum).

Despite this major advance, years of research will be needed to develop organoids large enough and sophisticated enough to be used as replacement tissue in transplant surgery. But having many easy to produce opens many doors to medical research.

Other labs will be able to create patient-specific organoids to test drug combinations for precision treatment of complex conditions or rare disease states that require personalized care. Scientists doing basic research to learn more about genetic factors and molecular mechanisms at work in diseases affecting the digestive tract will be able to use them by ordering frozen spheroid precursors for their experiments.

Labs testing ways to grow larger organoids for a potential transplant would get cheaper and more reliable supplies for their research. And a new generation of biomedical research students will have much easier access to human organoids to study without having to learn how to grow iPSCs.

Michael Helmrathdirector of clinical translation for the Center for Stem Cell & Organoid Medicine (CuSTOM) at Cincinnati Children’s, he has already begun using materials made with the new process in his ongoing research to develop transplantable intestinal tissues: “This is a big step forward for the field on many fronts,” said Helmrath: “Being able to reducing the complexity of the process and delivering higher returns is beneficial to our business. And being able to translate the methods in other laboratories will help advance regenerative medicine ”.

Jim Wells, Chief Scientific Officer of CuSTOM, coordinated the team of experts who achieved the first success in making a human intestinal organoid, published online in 2010 on Nature: “The work led by Amy and Chris represents a major advance in our efforts to develop high-throughput platforms for drug discovery,” Wells added.

In addition to Pitstick and Mayhew, Cincinnati Children co-authors for this study include Wells, Helmrath, Holly Poling, BS, Nambirajan Sundaram, Ph.D., Phillip Lewis, Ph.D., Daniel Kechele, Ph.D., J Guillermo Sanchez, Ph.D. candidate, Melissa Scott-Preusse, BS, and Taylor Broda, MBA.