Four students at the Applied Technology High School, Baniyas Branch, are: Ashba Al-Mansouri, Zainab Al-Hashemi, Meera Al-Khaili and Ghazlan Al-Kathiri, an unmanned plane to monitor physical distancing in light of the Corona pandemic, equipped with a camera and sensors, that can be used in shopping centers, institutions, and high places. Density, as it can distinguish people from other objects and objects, estimate the distance between individuals, send an immediate report to the person in charge, and issue a warning sound to return the wrongdoer to the safe distance.

The students reviewed their project during the Technical Education and Innovation Week 2021, which was recently organized by the Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, noting that the idea of ​​the project came to them because of the “Covid-19” pandemic, and their desire to contribute to protecting society and stopping the spread of infection, with artificial intelligence.

The students emphasized that their innovation can be implemented within the framework of employing technology and modern technology means, in order to confront the emerging corona virus (Covid-19) that is sweeping the whole world, especially that the UAE was proactive in employing modern technologies and the artificial intelligence system, in the application of preventive measures, to avoid Further spread of the deadly virus.

The students indicated that they are seeking to develop the capabilities of this plane, by providing it with a sensor and vision systems that enable it to perform temperature checks, heart rates and respiratory system efficiency, as well as discover people who sneeze within the groups.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

