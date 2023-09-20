It is a 2024-2026 Development Plan “which reconfirms lInnovatec’s commitment to developing a fully operational business model based on circularity and renewable energywith growth objectives in terms of revenues and profitability and a concrete prospect of creating value for shareholders” as approved by the company’s Board of Directors. A Plan which – underlines Innovatec – “is based on two strategic directions: operating as a facilitator of the ecological transition by providing its customers with the tools for a progressive decarbonisation of their activities and affirming its strategic position as a leader in circularity, creating plants dedicated to the recovery of material generated in the waste cycle and providing integrated EPR services through the creation of consortia of supply chain”.

To pursue its strategic directions, the Plan envisages total investments of 77 million euros of which 20 million in M&A as well as the valorisation of its photovoltaic pipeline both through the sale to third parties of the plants that will be built and by becoming asset managers of the same, conveying their energy production for businesses, families and energy communities. Decarbonisation, electrification of consumption, circular economy and energy efficiency are the basis of the Plan which envisages growth in revenues to 478 million euros, and in the margins generated with an expected EBITDA of 66 million euros (+100% compared to 2022 while revenues should rise to 478 million (’23-’26 CAGR 24%). Ebit is estimated at 46 million euros (’23-’26 CAGR 59%).

But even within the framework of this demanding plan Innovatec confirms its commitment to a balanced capital structure. “Despite the significant investment plan, the net financial indebtedness profile is expected to progressively reduce from the beginning of 2024 up to essentially zero at the end of the 2026 Plan (-4 million) with estimated available cash in 2026 of 29 million and gross financial debts – also in progressive reduction – to 34 million. Furthermore, despite the strong increase in investments, the generation of cash before equity will amount to approximately 19 million euros at the end of 2026. A dividend policy will be proposed at the end of the 2026 Plan, with a dividend on net profit for 2026, equal to a maximum of 10 cents per share for a maximum total of 10 million. The pay-out ratio for 2026 is 55-60%. As communicated last August 3, Innovatec then confirms the 2023 guidance which sees the expected performance in terms of EBITDA for the current financial year at 28 million euros substantially in line with 2022.

In order to encourage the active participation of shareholders in the Group’s development plans, the Plan approved by the Board of Directors provides for the issue of free warrants to be assigned to all shareholders of the Company in the amount of 1 Warrant for every 32 outstanding Shares held, against a capital increase for a total maximum of 8 million euros, including share premium. The issue of the Warrants, as well as the definition of the related terms and conditions and the proposal to exercise the delegation of capital increase to service the issue, will be submitted to the Board of Directors for examination and approval by October 30th.

Commenting on the Plan, the president of Innovatec Elio Catania underlines how “the key factors that characterize this new path are Leadership and execution. Innovatec’s 2026 Development Plan, focused on growth in every business area, projects the latter on a path of sustainable growth whose main driver is the expansion of energy efficiency services and for coverage of the entire waste value chain up to the recovery of the material so as to facilitate the energy and ecological transition by providing the tools to its customers for a progressive decarbonisation of its activities”.

CEO Pietro Colucci highlights how “the strategic framework of the new Development Plan is based on a business model now fully operational for the two divisions into which the Group is divided, Environmental Services & Circular Economy and Energy Efficiency & Renewables, capable of act at 360 degrees on the entire value chain in the sector of sustainability and ecological transition. With this Plan, Innovatec wants to affirm its strategic position as a leader in circularity, creating plants dedicated to the recovery of material generated in the waste cycle and providing services integrated EPR through the creation of supply chain consortia. Thanks to approximately 80 million in investments, of which approximately 20 million in M&A, the Group will be able to double its business, obtaining an expected EBITDA of 66 million euros, also thanks to the entry into the Group of 137 new people. While supporting an important investment plan, we are confident of progressively reducing our net debt to almost zero in 2026, which will allow us to offer an attractive distribution policy at the end of the Plan dividends thanks to robust cash generation.”