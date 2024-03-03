Last Friday we went to start of campaign of the candidate of the “Together We Will Make History” coalitionDr. Claudia Sheinbaum in the emblematic City Zócalowhere he determinedly emphasized the achievements and advances since the arrival of the 4th transformationand the paradigm shift in the governance model of the neoliberal period to give way to the resurgence of Mexican humanism.

In her speech, Dr. Sheinbaum He emphasized that there is still a long way to go, promising to continue moving forward with the transformation to erect the pillars of a more prosperous and just country. In this sense, he called on those present to delve into the careful reading of the 100 commitments that will guide his government if it is victorious in the elections on June 2. Among the most notable are those aimed at women, due to their innovative nature and their relevance to the gender equality agenda in a country where 11 women lose their lives every day, and which claims to be governed by a woman.

Among the commitments for women, I summarize the following: increase the number of beneficiaries of the Welfare of boys and girls of working mothers; bimonthly support equivalent to half of the pension for those aged 65 and over for women between 60 and 64 years old; promote a special program for pregnant mothers and the first 1000 days of life, which will help prevent chronic-degenerative diseases; elevate the substantive equality of women and the right to a life free of violence to constitutional status, as well as carry out legal reforms to guarantee a joint cabinet and the eradication of the wage gap; create the SOS Women Program, with the obligation to have female lawyers in public ministries; guarantee shelters, especially so that aggressors leave home and women can remain there with their children; establish the obligation to investigate each homicide of a woman as feminicide; and the creation of the National Care System (SNC), among others.

At the end of the event, we commented on the special emotion that was perceived in the public before the various proposals presented in the agenda for women, highlighting the commitment aimed at women between 60 and 64 years old. This program, being new, represents a fair and innovative proposal that specifically addresses a relevant problem.

On the other hand, the proposal to ensure shelters and encourage women to remain in their homes with their sons and daughters stands as a truly innovative initiative. On too many occasions, women who suffer violence are forced to flee their homes, finding themselves dispossessed of their assets and carrying the weight of responsibility for their descendants in a nation where, paradoxically, there are many food debtors who are reluctant to assume their obligation. parental.

THE SNC also received great shock from the public. I consider it to be the most important pending debt on the gender equality agenda, since 75% of women are in charge of care in Mexico, balancing the balance and giving ourselves time to live is essential in a government headed by a woman.

In this time of women, but which still operates in a patriarchal context where political gender violence permeates all areas, I consider that, in addition to denouncing, the ability to propose and innovate is a factor that can provide support to both Claudia like all women in general, especially in the gender equality agenda in a country where the majority of us are women.

A few days ago, Dr. Claudia Sheinbaum expressed her determination to govern autonomously, outside the influence of the president. I consider it imperative to propose, innovate and create a significant impact through these actions, especially for those who disparage her as a puppet and mere imitator.

Addressing and debating persistent gender inequality will not magically make it disappear. On the contrary, it is essential to innovate, promote and advance relentlessly in this fundamental fight.

