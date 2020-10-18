Toyota has introduced the facelift model of its popular MPV Toyota Innova Crysta. The company unveiled this model in Indonesia. The company has made some changes in the interior and exterior of this car. No information has been revealed about the launch of Innova Crysta Facelift in India but it is believed that the company will launch this car in the Indian market next year.In Indonesia, this car has been introduced in two versions. The car has been introduced in the Innova and Venturer version. In India, both these versions are sold as Innova Crysta and Innova Crysta Touring Sport Models.

Features of new Innova facelift

Front chrome gills have been used at Kijang Innova in Indonesia. At the same time, the Venturer version has been introduced with Piano Black Grill. In the standard version, dual tone 16 inch alloy wheels have been given, while the Venturer has 17 inch alloy wheels. More sharp projector headlamps have been used in this MPV. Apart from this, many new features have been provided in the car including Fox skid plate, new fog lamps, black tailgate garnish. There has been no change in the taillight design of the car.

Get modern interior

Both models of Innova have a wooden finish with an all black interior. The car has a 6-seater configuration with Captain Seats used in between. The car gets many latest features like Android Auto and Apple Car Play, Rear Seater Entertainment Unit, Air Purifier, Rear View Camera, Dual Airbags, Curtain Airbags, Ni Airbags, Sight Airbags, Vehicle Stability Control, Hill Start Assist.

Engine and power

This car comes with both petrol and diesel engine options. The car has a 2.0-liter dual VVT-i engine that generates 137bhp power and 183.3Nm peak torque. Its Lava car also has a 2.4 liter VNT unit which generates 343Nm and 360Nm power based on 148bhp power and variants. The car has 5 speed manual and 6 speed automatic transmission options.